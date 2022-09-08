Duggan backs departing coaches to make Meath men great again

Two-time All-Ireland winner Emma Duggan has backed coach Paul Garrigan and fitness expert Eugene Eivers to take the Meath men "right back to where they belong".

Garrigan and Eivers became the latest figures to leave the successful ladies side that retained their All-Ireland crown this year, taking up roles on Colm O'Rourke's new ticket for the men's side.

Speaking at the launch of the European Week of Sport which takes place from September 23-30, Duggan backed Garrigan and Eivers to prove a big hit with O'Rourke's men's.

Duggan said that Garrigan proved to be as much of a sports psychologist as a coach, famously presenting the players with pebbles and urging them to chip away at them each year - signifying the team's development.

On the week of this year's All-Ireland, he took the players away and spoke to them about seizing the moment.

"He gave us lists of teams like, say, Leicester when they won the Premier League and different athletes here and there that have won, some of them went back and did terribly the next year and some of them went on and backed it up," said Duggan.

"So he was saying, 'What story do you want to have? Do you want to be the team that only wins one or do you want to be the team that backs it up?' He's very, very interesting. You always come away feeling, 'I'm actually ready to play the match now'. You're fully motivated. He's a great character."

Meath won their All-Irelands by playing to their counter-attacking strengths, consistently punishing teams on the break.

It was a game plan devised by Garrigan and a possible change of style will present another giant challenge for the players, on top of losing manager Eamonn Murray and AFLW recruits Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally.

"It's the thing that we're all probably thinking about as well, we're so used to playing a certain way that we have for the last five or six years," said All-Star forward Duggan.

"There's going to be a huge amount of adapting to do by every single player."

Meanwhile, two-time All-Ireland winning Kilkenny camogie manager Brian Dowling has been ratified for a fourth season as Cats boss.

Dowling led Kilkenny to All-Ireland glory in his first season at the helm - 2020 - with a second O’Duffy Cup triumph added last month.

Kilkenny are currently fundraising for a team holiday, with Dowling recently expressing his frustration at the lack of grants available for a team holiday, as is the norm in the men’s game. A Kilkenny camogie GoFundMe page has gathered €2,000 to date, with their target set at €40,000.

