Eamonn Murray: O'Rourke getting two of the best in Garrigan and Eivers 

Eamonn Murray believes new Meath manager Colm O'Rourke has attracted two of the best in the business in coach Paul Garrigan and fitness expert Eugene Eivers.

Garrigan and Eivers were key figures in the Murray-led Meath ladies backroom team which enjoyed back to back All-Ireland ladies title successes in 2021 and 2022.

The duo have now moved across to the men's setup and will perform similar roles under O'Rourke with Murray, who has stepped down as ladies manager, giving his seal of approval.

Murray initially came up against Baltinglass resident Garrigan when they clashed in a ladies club fixture several years ago and was so impressed he later coaxed him into the Meath setup.

As for Eivers, he's a Boardsmill clubmate of Murray's and was also part of Jim McGuinness' All-Ireland winning men's setup of 2012 before having a stint in Mick O'Dowd's Meath camp in 2015.

"The way I'd describe Eugene is that if every single person brought 10% to our backroom, he probably brought 15% - he was that influential and the players loved him," said Murray.

"He had the know-how and he would say to me each year, 'Don't worry Eamonn, I'll have them right for you come the All-Ireland final, and I mean that'. Sure enough the best games we played in 2021 and 2022 were the All-Ireland finals.

"We got very little injuries because of the work he did with the players and that is the sort of man Colm O'Rourke is getting in, just a top class operator."

Meath's high fitness levels were necessary to implement the ultra intensive counter-attacking game plan devised by Garrigan.

It remains to be seen if O'Rourke intends to go a similar defence first route with the men's team.

"I'm sure Colm will have a big say on that," said Murray. "Colm has been around a long time as well and knows how he likes his teams to play. I honestly don't know. Would our style work for the lads? Maybe it would, maybe not. I couldn't comment because I just don't know the thinking on that one.

"All I can say is that we had to go that style with our team. We weren't big or strong enough to play one way but we had the speed and the skill to play the way we did and it suited us down to the ground.

"We were playing to our strengths. We couldn't do a Cork on it, or a Dublin on it, they have their own unique styles and we had to come up with ours, to suit the players we had. It didn't happen overnight and some teams are trying to copy us now. They think it's easy to copy but it takes training, non-stop training and every player must buy into it. There's no point even 15 or 20 buying into it, everyone must be committed or it'll all fall down."

Former Dublin goalkeeper Shane Supple, who quit Roy Keane's Ipswich Town in 2009 to return to Ireland, is also part of O'Rourke's setup. Supple was briefly part of the Bernard Flynn led Meath U-20 backroom team last year.