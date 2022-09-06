Waterford winners to have home advantage against Tipp kingpins in Munster club hurling draw

In the football draw, the Cork representatives will take the Tipperary team in a quarter-final. 
PUT IT THERE: Ballygunner fans high five Pauric Mahony after the semi-final win last weekend. 

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 10:05

Ballygunner -- should they make it nine Waterford SHC titles on the trot -- or opponents Mount Sion will welcome the Tipperary champions in the Munster club quarter-final, after the draw was made last night. 

The winners of that tie will then prepare for the Limerick representatives.  The Clare champions and Cork's outfit will meet in the other semi-final, meanwhile.

In the senior football draw, the Waterford and Clare champions were paired in the quarter-final with the winners playing the Kerry representatives in the first semi-final. 

The Cork representatives will play the Tipperary side on the other side of the draw in the quarter-final with the Limerick club awaiting the winners in the second semi-final.

"By virtue of reaching the All-Ireland Senior Finals, Limerick (hurling) and Kerry (football) received a bye to the semi-final of the respective hurling and football championships," a statement reads. 

The AIB Munster Club Championships will get underway on the weekend of November 5/6 with all six Munster Club Finals scheduled for the first two weekends of December. 

