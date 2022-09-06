Andy Moran says he was never in running for Mayo job

Leitrim boss Andy Moran insists he was never part of the race for the Mayo job.

The former Mayo All-Star and 2015 Footballer of the Year was linked with the role immediately after James Horan's departure.

But just days later he agreed to extend his stay with Leitrim having promised the players it could be an '18-month, two-year, three-year project'.

Speaking on the finalwhistle.ie Leitrim GAA podcast, Moran said he may be interested in the Mayo job in the future but is committed to Leitrim now.

"I entered a race that I didn't mean to enter," said Moran. "I didn't really want to have anything to do (with the Mayo job). The name was kind of floating around the Mayo setup and I was just, I'd been telling these guys in Leitrim, the players, that this could be an 18-month, two-year, three-year project and that we need to dig in, lift our weights, do our athletic training, get our skills right over the period and if I left my name in for a race in Mayo...so I thought it was just very important that I took my name out of there very quickly.

"We had a quick discussion with the county board and it was done very, very quickly. As I said, I entered a race that I didn't want to be in so it was very important that I took myself out of that as quick as I could."

Mike Solan, part of Leitrim's management team this year, remained in the Mayo race but was ultimately beaten to the position by Kevin McStay.

Moran confirmed that the former All-Ireland U-21 winning manager will now continue on with Leitrim.

"He went for the Mayo job in good confidence, with well wishes from me and Barry (McWeeney) but it was always, 'If you don't get this, are you coming back to us?' And the agreement was that he always was so we're very happy to say he's coming back in."

Moran will still be on the lookout for a new selector though as ex-Leitrim star James Glancy has taken up a role in Paddy Christie's new Longford setup.

"James just wants to be the head coach on the football field and to me, going away to Longford, learning his trade, he's 100% definitely going to bring it back to Leitrim in the future," said Moran. "That's only a win-win for Leitrim. In the short-term, listen, we'd have loved to have held onto him. We'd have loved to have kept him but in the long-term, I think it's a win-win for Leitrim."