Waterford SHC: No end in sight for Ballygunner's dominance

Remember Harry Ruddle? Ballygunner’s All Ireland club final hero back in February at Croke Park. Kieran O’Connor’s incredible commentary on WLR might jog your memory.

“What can they do? The time is against them but is the scoreboard against them? Ball goes on inside. Harry Ruddle in space inside the D. What's Harry going to do? Takes a shot. Goal! Harry Ruddle, number 17 on his back. Will that jersey be framed out in Jack Meades tonight? That jersey could be framed. It deserves to be framed."

The Gunners will contest senior, intermediate and junior hurling finals in Waterford this weekend but Ruddle will only be on the second team that takes on Ballysaggart. That’s the strength in depth the men in red and black boast right now.

Since the dramatic 2013 county final loss to Passage, Ballygunner have played 58 games in Waterford. Won 56, drawn one and lost one. That defeat was to De La Salle on June 23, 2015. Since then, they have gone 47 unbeaten (46 wins and a draw). 29 of those 46 wins have been by double figures including all four in the 2022 championship. They are one more win away from completing nine county titles in a row and matching the record set by Mount Sion and Erin’s Own.

Their minors missed out on six successive county titles to De La Salle last Friday night. In 2021, the Gunners won senior, Under 20 and minor championships.

“The philosophy of the club is hard work,” explains chairman Gerry Cullinan. “One for all, we all play for each other and that’s been the way with all three teams that are in the final. Hard work is the most important thing. All our teams put in an enormous amount of hard work and the players buy into what the management put in front of them.”

The Gunners fielded four adult teams this year. The Junior B side lost an Eastern semi-final on penalties to Dunhill. The club are able to put out at least two teams across all underage grades.

“We’re fortunate that we’ve a very good underage structure which means that we’re bringing in good players every year into the adult competitions. For example, our junior team in the Eastern final, seven of the starting team and nine of the finishing team were under 20. We have the players because of our excellent juvenile structure. A lot of them start at Junior B, some of them start at Junior A, the odd one starts at a higher level.”

Former Déise defender Brian Flannery, who covers the club scene for the Munster Express, believes that the first team are stronger this season.

“They’re probably even better, which is a scary thought for every other club in the county. I watched their intermediate team on Saturday and a number of players who started for the Waterford Under 20s were on their second team.

"There is no other club in Waterford, in Munster or in the country who have that sort of talent in reserve. That is the big difference. Look at Patrick Fitzgerald starting on the bench, he’s a minor All Star last year. They have such strength in depth. If you have that in your club, in your training, it drives standards.”

Fitzgerald was a Waterford Under 20 starter this year and made the 2021 minor hurling team of the year. The talented teenager came off the bench after 26 minutes of Sunday's semi final against Roanmore and scored 1-2 in the second half.

“We look at Patrick Fitzgerald as a long-term project in the club to be honest with you,” manager Darragh O’Sullivan told WLR. “He’s still learning, he’s a very young lad. I wouldn’t like too much pressure to come on him, whether it be from us, whether it be from the media. We need to be very careful in how we deal with talents like Patrick Fitzgerald.”

Such is the competition for places, Billy O'Keeffe, who was named on the AIB team of the year after shooting 5-13 last term, was only a 53rd minute replacement on Sunday. There’s no moving the reigning club hurler of the year Dessie Hutchinson. He has now scored 15-106 in 28 senior championship outings.

The Gunners won’t want to stop at nine according to Flannery.

“This is a special team. They’re the first Waterford team to win an All Ireland club title. They’re looking for firsts. They want to be the first team not to just win nine titles, they want to be the first team to win ten titles in a row.”