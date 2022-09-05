Ben O'Connor to be named Cork U20 hurling boss

Cork GAA chiefs confirmed the news this morning. 
TRACK RECORD: Ben O'Connor enjoyed success with Midleton. 

Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 10:26
John Fogarty

Cork GAA’s executive have confirmed Ben O’Connor will be recommended as the county’s new U20 hurling manager for the next two seasons.

In an email this morning, chairman Marc Sheehan said that the three-time All-Ireland SHC winner will succeed Donal O’Mahony as had been reported last week. 

"We are delighted that Ben has come on board to oversee such an important age group. No doubt, the development of our players is in safe hands."

The Newtownshandrum man, who coached Midleton to a premier senior county title last year, will be ratified at next week’s county committee meeting. 

His management team comprises his former county team-mates Ronan Curran (St Finbarr’s) and Anthony Nash (Kanturk) as well as Curran’s club-mate Ger O’Regan and Terence McCarthy (Midleton).

O’Connor, 43, captained Cork to an All-Ireland title in 2004 and claimed four senior county crowns as well as an All-Ireland in 2004. He was also awarded two All-Stars and was man of the match in the ‘05 victory over Galway.

Prior to his success with Midleton, he brought Charleville to a premier intermediate crown in 2018.


