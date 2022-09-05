Knocknagree overcome Fermoy to secure knockout place

Cork SAFC: Knocknagree 3-9 Fermoy 1-5

Knocknagree defied the odds to secure a place in the knockout stages of the Cork SAFC thanks in the main to a hard-fought but well-deserved win over Fermoy on Saturday in Glantane.

Led in the scoring stakes by corner forward Denis O’Connor, John Fintan Daly’s charges fought back from a poor start to take the spoils leaping from last to second in Group C of this season’s second competition.

Michael Doyle at number two, Daniel O’Mahoney in the middle third and Fintan O’Connor at 10 also shone throughout with huge inputs from Danny Cooper and Mathew Dilworth also worthy of note.

For Fermoy, a goal in the opening minutes proved to be the highlight of their evening as former Cork inter-county star Tómas Clancy’s side struggled.

John Fintan Daly’s side pushed hard in the opening exchanges yet missed the target on three occasions in the first few minutes and were heavily punished when Ben Twomey goaled.

Knocknagree, despite racking up eight wides in the first 30 hit back with points from Fintan O’Connor and Dilworth (2) before scores from Daniel O’Flynn and Twomey settled the Avondhu side.

Knocknagree didn’t panic and took control of the game for the last 10 minutes before the break with a point from Dilworth and a free from Fintan O’Connor leading up to a superb goal scored by Denis O’Connor – that major coming in the 28th minute. 1-6 t0 1-2 at the break.

The second half was dominated by the victors with a goal from Doyle and O’Connor’s second green flag ending this one on a high note for the Duhallow men.

Scorers for Knocknagree: D O’Connor (2-1), F O’Connor (0-4, 2 frees), M Doyle (1-0), M Dilworth (0-2), N O’Connor, M Mahoney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Fermoy: B Twomey (1-1), P de Róiste (0-2, 1 free); S Aherne, D O’Flynn (0-1 each).

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; M Doyle, K Buckley, G O’Connor; M Mahony, D Cooper, D O’Mahony; D Moynihan, David O’Connor; F O’Connor, M Dilworth, M McSweeney, Denis O’Connor, G Looney, N O’Connor.

Subs: T O’Connor for David O’Connor (50)(inj), J Dennehy for M Mahoney (58), D Twomey for N O’Connor (58), K Barry for Denis O’Connor (61), S Daly for M Doyle (62).

FERMOY: L Coleman; J Scannell, A Creed, E Clancy; D O’Carroll, P Murphy; G Lardner, T Clancy; M Brennan, P de Róiste, D Dawson; b Twomey, S Aherne, D O’Flynn.

Subs: D Daly for D Dawson (35), A Aherne for J Molloy (40), G O’Callaghan for D O’Flynn (45).

Referee: C Walsh (Nemo Rangers)