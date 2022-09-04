Na Piarsaigh power past Patrickswell to keep momentum going  

Na Piarsaigh made it three wins from their three games after brushing aside Patrickswell by 1-23 to 0-12.

The win ensures at least a quarter-final spot for the six time champions but they are favourites to top Group 1 and advance to the semi final.

Things looked ominous for Patrickswell from the moment that Peter Casey ghosted inside the full back line and bounced a powerful shot past Jason Gillane.

It didn’t get any easier for ‘The Well’ with Ronan Lynch, Adrian Breen, William O’Donoghue, David Dempsey and Kevin Downes all hitting the to help Na Piarsaigh to a 1-13 to 0-7 half-time lead.

That trend continued in the second half as they notched the opening four points that effectively killed the game as a contest. Na Piarsiagh play Adare in their next group game.

Doon made it two wins from their three games to date after comfortably seeing off Ahane on a 5-14 to 0-13 scoreline.

Two goals from Dean Coleman and one each from Pat Ryan, Barry Murphy and Darragh Stapleton sees them into third place on four points.

Ahane remain without a win from three games with a draw against Adare in the opening round accounting for their only point to date and are off the bottom spot by virtue of a better scoring difference of -21 to Adare’s -24.

It didn’t take Doon too long to hit the ascendancy with goals from Coleman and Ryan helping them to a 2-7 to 0-6 half time lead. Tom Morrissey hit five of Ahane’s first-half total.

Things didn’t get much better for Ahane in the second half with Murphy notching the third goal that saw Doon stretch their advantage 14 points by the 40 minute mark.

There was a rally in the third quarter by Ahane that reduced the gap to nine points but any hope of an unlikely comeback were swiftly dashed by further three pointers by Coleman and Stapleton.

Doon move on to play Patrickswell in Round 4 next weekend, while Ahane face in form Kilmallock in their fourth game.

A late, late goal from goalkeeper John Chawke saw Kildimo-Pallaskenry snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Ballybrown in Group 2.

Ballybrown led 1-16 to 0-17 deep into added time but Chawke’s goal from a 21-metre free saw Kildimo-Pallaskenry join their opponents on four points.

It was the first time that Ballybrown have tasted defeat and the result has thrown Group 2 wide open. Ballybrown had a blistering start with Aidan O’Connor and Colin Coughlan very much to the fore but it was Ross Kenny that picked up a goal that saw them 1-12 to 0-10 clear at the break.

The free taking exploits of Shaun Barry helped Kildimo-Pallaskenry back into the contest in the second half but a Luke O’Connor score in added time put Ballybrown two clear before Chawke intervened.

South Liberties are also on four points following a hard fought 0-23 to 0-22 win over bottom-of-the-table Blackrock.

Limerick star Barry Nash hit 0-10 for Liberites but they were pushed all the way by ‘The Rockies’ who had Paudie Leahy fire over 13 points.

The opening stanza was a tight affair with Nash and Leahy leading the charge. However, Liberties finished the half stronger to go in 0-13 to 0-9 ahead.

Tom Ryan and David O’Neill had that lead at six early in the second half but Blackrock fought their way back into the game to level late on. However, Liberties had just enough to edge the result in their favour.

Garryspillane secured their second victory of the season after beating Mungret St Pauls by 2-18 to 1-17 in a hard fought contest.

Goals in each half from Callum Sheehan saw James O’Keeffe’s men lead heading into the final stages but Mungret fought back to go ahead for the first time late on thanks to a Paul O’Brien free.

Brendan Giltenane then put the city side two points to the good but Dylan O’Shea and Bryan Heavey soon had the game level for a seventh time.

Garryspillane upped the pace in added time with Callum Sheehan, O’Shea (two ‘65s) and Eoin Sheehan all hitting the target to see them earn victory.