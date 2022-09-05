Galway SHC: Moycullen setting the pace in bid to make history 

A club has never managed to win the Galway senior hurling and football titles in the same season but Moycullen, the only one with a team in both grades, are setting the pace with three wins from three on each front.

Moycullen have never looked like winning the senior hurling title and it would require a massive step forward if they were to go from winning their third intermediate crown last year to being serious contenders for the Tom Callinan Cup this season.

But with former Athenry stalwart and All-Ireland Galway winning manager John Hardiman at the helm, they chalked up their third win in a row when a goal from Cian Folan saw them defeat Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry by 1-20 to 2-14, despite Shane Moloney hitting 2-9 for the losers.

There is very little crossover between the club’s senior hurlers and footballers but these are exciting times for the club with Sean Kelly capturing Galway in the All-Ireland final against Kerry, having won the Galway SFC for the first time two years ago and who chalked up their win in this year’s title race by putting Corofin to the sword last time.

Several players, including former Galway captain and manager Liam Sammon and Alan Kerins, have managed to win Galway senior medals in both codes with different clubs, with Sammon success with city sides Liam Mellows and Fr Griffin’s in 1970.

Five-time All Star hurling full-back Daithi Burke, who has won eight football medals with Corofin, could join that elite band as he helped Turloughmore get back on track when first-half goals from Barry Callanan and Sean Loftus secured an impressive 2-20 to 0-12 win over Killimordaly.

Champions St Thomas’ continue to lead that group but they had to dig deep against pointless Castlegar before they secured their third win and another step towards a fifth title in a row.

Ger Farragher, now 39 and eleven years since his last game for Galway, hit 0-11 for Castlegar but a goal from Conor Cooney in a 1-8 haul and a late strike from Damien McGlynn in his 1-3 total secured a 2-19 to 0-19 win for the champions.

The opening two rounds of the Galway championship failed to produce a draw but there were two this weekend. County player Tom Monaghan struck a late equaliser for Craughwell to draw 1-14 to 0-17 against unbeaten Cappataggle.

Three decades ago the Cooney brothers backboned Sarsfields to successive All-Ireland club titles and on Sunday three sons of Joe Cooney helped them salvage a 3-16 to 1-22 draw with Clarinbridge. Kevin Cooney got two goals and brother John also found the net but it was elder sibling Joseph who rescued a draw with a superb point from the sideline.

Loughrea, who bridged a 65-year gap in 2006 when they won their second Galway SHC title but who have lost five other finals in the past 19 seasons, sent out a title warning as they maintained their perfect start to this season’s campaign with a 2-20 to 1-13 win over a Gort side who are in trouble after falling to their third loss.

Joe Canning hit 0-10 as Portumna chalked up their third win by defeating Padraig Pearses by 1-19 to 2-11, with Declan McLaughlin getting Portumna’s first goal of the campaign.

Ronan Murphy struck a hat-trick and Jason Flynn also found the net as Tommy Larkins beat Kilconieron by 4-17 to 0-17, while goals from Padraic Mannion and Sean Bleahane were not enough to prevent Ahascragh-Fohenagh’s third loss as they went down by 1-24 to 2-9 against Liam Mellows.

Late points from former county player Iarla Tannian and Jason Kennedy secured a 2-14 to 1-15 win for Ardrahan over Mullagh, while Kilnadeema-Leitrim ended Oranmore-Maree’s perfect start by 1-25 to 2-17 while Donal Parr again the led way as former All-Ireland champions Athenry condemned Beagh to a third loss by 0-21 to 0-17.