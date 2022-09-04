Tipperary SHC: Kilruane MacDonaghs beat Clonoulty-Rossmore to make quarters

Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-15 Clonoulty-Rossmore 1-20

Sean McAdams hit the winning point three minutes into injury time as Kilruane MacDonaghs clinched their place in the Tipperary senior hurling quarter finals with a 3-15 to 1-20 over Clonoulty-Rossmore. This was the replay of the game abandoned following the tragic collapse of Clonouty and Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke.

Kilruane led 0-11 to 0-6 at half-time but Cian Darcy netted for them 4 minutes into the second half. Clonoulty were taking their points well but a Seamus Hennessy goal for Kilruane in the 42nd minute restored Kilruane’s 7 points advantage.

A Stephen Ferncombe goal sparked another Clonoulty surge and with Jack Ryan, Cathal Bourke and Ferncombe adding points Clonoulty were just a point behind with 4 minutes to play. Willie Cleary hit Kilruane’s third goal but once more Clonoulty levelled. However Sean McAdams sealed victory for Kilruane in injury time. The consolation for Clonoulty is that they qualify for a preliminary quarter-final because of winning the West senior hurling title some weeks back.

Drom-Inch 1-15 Borris-Ileigh 0-17

In the other headline game in round three of the Tipperary senior hurling championship, Drom-Inch were 1-15 to 0-17 winners over neighbours Borris-Ileigh and are through to the quarter-finals as group 2 table toppers. David Collins goal for Drom after 7 minutes gave them the initiative and they led 1-5 to 0-2 after 23 minutes but Borris finished the half with six points to trail by just two at half-time, 0-8 to 1-7.

Borris, who shot 11 wides in the first half, were in front 0-12 to 1-7 early in the second half and went a point clear with Brendan Maher’s point after 56 minutes (0-17 to 1-13) but Drom finished best, Johnny Ryan and Man of the Match Seamie Callanan notching the points that gave Drom victory.

Sarsfields 2-19 Templederry Kenyons 2-13

Borris’ campaign is over as Sarsfields claimed the runners-up spot in this group with a 2-19 to 2-13 win over Templederry Kenyons who will be in the relegation play-offs. A penalty goal by Pa Bourke after Denis Maher was fouled in the 10th minute got Sarsfields moving but a Sean Ryan goal for Templederry in the 22nd minute kept them in touch though Sarsfields led 1-11 to 1-7 at half-time.

With Aidan McCormack in top form for Sarsfields, finishing with ten points, the Thurles lads extended their lead in the early stages of the second half but once more Sean Ryan netted for Templederry after 45 minutes to keep their hopes alive. Pa Bourke’s second goal for Sarsfields after 55 minutes secured Sarsfields place in the knock-out stages.

Kiladangan 3-13 J K Brackens 1-14

Kiladangan topped group 4 thanks to a 3-13 to 1-14 win over J K Brackens, Andrew Ormond put Brackens 1-4 to 0-3 ahead with a goal after 20 minutes but Paul Flynn netted for Kiladangan shortly afterwards and they held a 1-9 to 1-4 advantage at half-time.

Brackens kept up the pressure in the second half but a Joe Gallagher goal for Kiladangan after 43 minutes gave his side a 2-11 to 1-8 lead. Jack Loughnane’s third goal for Kiladangan on the hour sealed JK Brackens fate but the Templemore lads have the consolation of a preliminary quarter-final spot thanks to their winning the Mid division title for the first time earlier this year.

Upperchurch-Drombane 1-16 Toomevara 0-16

Paidi Greene’s goal two minutes into the second half was the decisive score as Upperchurch-Drombane maintained their unbeaten run, defeating Toomevara 1-16 to 0-16 to top group three and automatically qualify for the quarter-finals. A rather scrappy first half saw Toomevara finish strongly with three unanswered points for a 0-8 to 0-6 lead.

Greene’s goal gave Upperchurch the initiative and three unanswered points from Greene (2) and Paul Ryan, had them 1-11 to 0-11 ahead at the three quarter stage. Despite the best efforts of the McCarthys Mark and Kevin who each scored seven points for Toome, Upperchurch stayed clear to the finish. Paidi Greene was Upperchurch’s top scorer with 1-6 while Gavin Ryan landed four points for them.

Holycross-Ballycahill 1-26 C.J. Kickhams, Mullinahone 0-16

Holycross-Ballycahill had a surprisingly easy 1-26 to 0-16 win over C.J. Kickhams, Mullinahone to maintain their senior status for another year. In what was a winner takes all contest, the defeat means Mullinahone are now involved in the relegation play-offs. Holycross did their best work in the first half when stretching 1-15 to 0-6 clear, David Fogarty getting their goal within seconds of the start.

Jack Shelley had three pointed frees for Mullinahone. Mullinahone did better on the restart but had too much ground to make up. Darragh Woods scored twelve points for Holycross for whom Bryan O Mara was outstanding at centre halfback. David Fogarty bagged 1-2. Eoin Kelly came on for Mullinahone after twenty minutes. Conor Whelan, Martin Kehoe and Sean Curran were their top men.

Loughmore-Castleiney 1-21 Eire Og Anacarty 1-17

County champions Loughmore-Castleiney were 1-21 to 1-17 winners over Eire Og Anacarty in group 4 securing their place in the knock-out stages. Ciaran McGrath’s goal for Loughmore after 8 minutes put them 1-2 to 0-2 ahead and sent them on their way to an interval lead of 1-10 to 1-9. Eire Og, who are now in the relegation play-offs, never gave up but the champions kept their noses in front to the finish.