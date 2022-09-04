Cork PSFC: Nemo Rangers top pool with dour win over Clonakilty

Nemo Rangers 0-8 Clonakilty 0-7

A most forgettable game ended in a narrow victory for Nemo Rangers, but their third win of the pool phase was not sufficient to progress them straight to the semis as the top-ranked group winner.

Nemo and reigning champions the Barr’s are the two teams to emerge from the group stages with a 100% record, the latter securing the semi-final berth on account of their superior score difference.

Nemo went into this game knowing their place in the knockout phase was already secure. Similarly, Clon went into proceedings knowing they would need a win, and a favour from Newcestown, to finish in the top half of the table – a most unlikely endgame. What all of this inevitability contributed to was a fixture lacking real intensity.

Behind by 0-6 to 0-3 at the break, Nemo reeled off five unanswered points between the 40th and 54th minute – Mark Cronin (0-3, 0-1 free), Ciaran McCartan, and Paul Kerrigan the providers – to go 0-8 to 0-6 in front.

Clon sub Sean McEvoy kicked their one and only second-half point on 56 minutes, but they were unable to fashion an equaliser late on.

Although Nemo were playing into the breeze in the first period, they would have been disgusted to go in three down given their majority possession share and the number of chances created.

Nemo finished the half with eight wides, six of which were kicked in the opening 17 minutes. There were also two more that dropped short, these 10 missed opportunities highlighting the level of profligacy by Paul O’Donovan’s charges.

Jack Horgan and Luke Connolly had Nemo 0-2 to 0-1 in front on four minutes, but they’d add only one further white flag in the remaining 26 minutes of the opening half – that a Barry O’Driscoll point on 21 minutes.

Conor Daly’s second point for Clon on 18 minutes was their first since his opener in the 20th second, the centre-forward tagging on two more before the call for half-time. Also on target was Gearoid Barry and centre-back Eoghan Deasy to hand last year’s beaten finalists a double-scores 0-6 to 0-3 half-time advantage.

It was one they were ultimately unable to protect.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: M Cronin (0-3, 0-1 free); C McCartan, J Horgan, P Kerrigan, B O’Driscoll, L Connolly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonakilty: C Daly (0-4, 0-1 free); E Deasy, S McEvoy, G Barry (0-1 each).

Nemo Rangers: MA Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, M Hill; C McCartan, K O’Donovan, K Fulignati; A O’Donovan, J Horgan; L Horgan, P Kerrigan, C Horgan; M Cronin, B O’Driscoll, L Connolly.

Subs: R Dalton for Fulignati (44).

Clonakilty: M White; D Lowney, T Clancy, D Peet; D O’Sullivan, E Deasy, M Shanley; B Ridgeway, J Grimes; G Barry, C Daly, O Bancroft; N Barrett, C Keneally, J O’Mahony.

Subs: S McEvoy for Barrett (HT); R Mannix for O’Mahony (49).

Referee: J Bermingham.