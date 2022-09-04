'Legend' Pearse O’Neill steps up for Aghada in frantic finish

Aghada 0-12

Castletownbere 1-8

Another close battle between these two rivals in Enniskeane today with the east Cork club progressing to the Bon Secours Cork Premier IFC quarter-final and a date with Cill na Martra.

They were two points behind at the break, so the result wasn’t clear-cut until the very end when 42-year-old Pearse O’Neill kicked them into the lead, and Fintan Cody pushed them 0-12 to 1-7 up deep in stoppage time.

Gary Murphy pegged one back for Castletownbere, but with just a point to spare Aghada emerged in Group B where Bantry Blues also progressed to the semi-final.

“We knew there wasn’t going to be much between the two sides. We have been in the same group three years in a row,” Aghada manager Phillip Moore revealed.

“We played them in the league and they put one over on us. We knew it was going to be tough.

“This competition is extremely tough. It is tough all the way through. There are six or seven teams capable of winning it. We are still in the mix and all we can do is keep going on to the next game and try to win that one too.

“What can one say about Pearse. He is a legend, a hero. When you need someone there to stand up, he went for it.”

It was a frenetic finale with both sides finishing with 13 players.

Castletownbere’s Joe O’Neill received a straight red card for an incident five minutes from time. Soon after, Aghada’s Ronan Power was shown a black card.

Castletownbere’s Trevor Collins then got a second yellow, and deep in stoppage Aghada’s Jamie O’Hanlon was black-carded.

Conditions were difficult due to a cross wind. It slightly favoured Castletownbere in a first-half where they went 1-3 to 0-1 up after 20 minutes - a goal and two points came from Fintan Fenner in a highly productive six minute spell.

Aghada outscored the west Cork men four points to one - three from captain Danny Creedon - to set them up nicely at the interval, 1-4 to 0-5.

While they only managed one point in the third quarter, they hit a purple patch at the midway stage to lead for the first time in the 54th minute, 0-10 to 1-6.

Whilst a draw would have been enough to see last season’s semi-finalists through to the knockout phase, they drew on all of their experience to claim the narrowest of wins.

Scorers for Aghada: D Creedon (0-5, 0-4 frees), F Cody (0-3, 0-2 frees), T Hartnett, S Bennett, A Berry and P O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Castletownbere: F Fenner (1-4, 0-1 free), G Murphy (0-3 frees), J Harrington (0-1).

AGHADA: C O’Shea; E Leahy, R Power, J Colbert; J Tynan, J O’Donoghue, K O’Shea; M Russell, A O’Connell; T Hartnett, D Creedon (Capt), S Bennett; A Berry, P O’Neill, F Cody.

Subs: J O’Hanlon for S Bennett (50), D Collins for J Tynan (60)), D Leahy for A O’Connell (62), C Terry for A Berry (64 inj).

CASTLETOWNBERE: C O’Donoghue; L Harrington, T Collins, J Rosales; J O’Neill, S McCarthy, O Murphy; A O’Sullivan, O Byrne; F Fenner, J Harrington, D Hanley; G Murphy, D Hegarty, L Kelly.

Subs: J Walsh for D Hegarty (half-time), B Murphy for O Byrne (44), T Murphy for J Harrington (47), D Dunne (Capt) for D Hanley (57), R Dillane for O Murphy (62).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).