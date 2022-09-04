Clare SFC: St Joseph's Miltown knocked out at group stage

The exit of three-time champions since 2015 St Joseph’s Miltown from the Clare SFC race was the big story from the concluding games of the round robin stage over the weekend as the championship moved towards the quarter-final stage.

The West Clare side crashed to a third successive Group 1 defeat after a three-goal blast propelled St Breckan’s into the quarter-final on a 3-7 to 0-9 scoreline in their contest played in Ennistymon on Saturday afternoon.

The North Clare side’s challenge was ignited by a 40th minute goal from Jamie Stack, before further goals from Rowan Danagher and Alan Sweeney gave them a seven-point win.

Defending champions Éire Óg topped the group after killing their Cusack Park contest against Corofin inside the first ten minutes as goals from countymen Gavin Cooney and Manus Doherty helped them into a 2-6 to 0-4 interval lead.

The second half was a procession for the Townies as captain Cooney helped himself to another goal as they eased to a 3-8 to 0-10 win, but Corofin’s consolation was that they still advanced to the quarter-final on the back of their first round win over St Joseph’s Miltown.

Also in Cusack Park on Saturday, Cratloe topped Group 2 when edging out fellow quarter-finalists Lissycasey by 1-15 to 1-13. Countymen Aaron Griffin and Podge Collins swapped goals as the sides were deadlocked at 1-7 apiece at the break and there was little between them in the second half before late points by Liam Markham and Shane Gleeson eased Colm Collins’ side home.

St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield were full value for their 3-9 to 2-8 win over Kilmihil in Cusack Park on Sunday that kept them in the hunt for a quarter-final berth, while consigning their opponents to a relegation battle.

St Joseph’s were cruising when leading by 2-5 to 0-1 after 20 minutes thanks to early goals from Eoghan Thynne and Tom Hannan, but goals by Gavin Downes and Ciaran Downes just before the break left matters resting at 2-6 to 2-3. However, a goal midway through the second half by Tom McDonald reasserted St Josephs’ dominance as they eased to a four-point success.

Proceedings concluded on Sunday afternoon as Kilmurry Ibrickane and Ennistymon advanced to the quarter-final and Clondegad dropped into a play-off with St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield for the last remaining spot.

Ennisytmon topped Group 3 as a 52nd minute goal from county hurler David Fitzgerald helped them to a 1-8 to 0-9 win in Miltown Malbay over winless Doonbeg, who had a late goal from David Tubridy ruled out.

Meanwhile, Kilmurry Ibrickane came back from the brink of relegation trouble thanks to a brilliant second half display as they edged Clondegad by 1-11 to 1-9 in Cusack Park.

The 2020 champions looked to be in trouble when trailing by 0-8 to 0-4 at the break on the back of a five-point haul by former county captain Gary Brennan, but a Dermot Coughlan goal four minutes into the second half changed everything.

From there the West Clare side dominated and led by five deep into injury time before a brilliant Cillian Brennan goal set up a grandstand finish.