The northside club will prepare for a relegation playoff.
Desmond double key as Cill Na Martra see off Vincent's

FIRE AWAY: Cill Na Martra's Michel Deasúna shoots despite pressure from Aidan O'Callaghan of St Vincent's at Coachford.

Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 16:40
Darragh Leen, Coachford

Cill Na Martra 2-12  

St Vincent's 1-5 

Cill Na Martra booked themselves a quarter-final in Cork's Premier Intermediate Football Championship after they comfortably brushed aside the challenge of relegation-threatened St Vincent in Coachford.

Their victory and Iveleary’s destruction of Nemo Rangers means that Cill Na Martra will progress to a knockout phase clash with Aghada.

Though the first half was a conservative affair, the Muskerry men had the whip hand at the interval leading 1-7 to 0-2 - thanks in no small part to the prowess of full-forward Michael Desmond who contributed a valuable 1-2, the goal coming from a penalty after Cian Furey was dragged down.

Vincent's needed to kick it up a gear after the break and grabbed a lifeline with a 35th-minute goal from Brendan Hornibrook. However, Cill Na Martra reasserted their control in the third quarter and began to pull away after Michael Desmond rediscovered his kicking boots.

Vincent’s nearly found the back of the net again with 10 minutes to go when Benjamin Long went clean through but it slipped wide. It was Michael Desmond once again who found the back of the net on 57 minutes to add insult injury for Vincent’s and end all hopes of survival on the day.

Scorers for Cill Na Martra: M Desmond (2-5, 1-0 pen, 2f), M Dineen (0-3), D Dineen (0-2), C McLoughlin, D Harrington 0-1 (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for St. Vincents: B Murphy (0-4, 1f), B Hornibrook (1-0), G McCarthy (0-1).

CILL NA MARTRA: P Creedon; D O’Connell, G Vaughan, F Phelan; A Cooney, S Furey, C Furey; C MacLoughlin, G Golden; F Healy, C Dineen, D Dineen; M Dineen, M Desmond, D Harrington.

Subs: J McCarthy for A Cooney (32), E O’Connell for C Dineen (39), S Dineen for M Dineen (45), T Corkery for C Furey (48), C Maher for F Feeley (58).

ST VINCENTS: P O;Shea; A Goode, A O Callaghan, C Murphy: A Harte, K Sorenson, G McCarthy; W Long, P O’Sullivan; S Duggan, B Hornibrook, M O’Leary; B Long, B Murphy, A O’Callaghan.

Subs: A Sorenson for W Long (51), K O’Connor for B Log (56).

Referee: A O’Connor (Ballygarvan).

