Dohenys advance with bittersweet draw but Kiskeam bow out

Cork SAFC: Dohenys 0-11 Kiskeam 1-8

For Dohenys, this was a bittersweet draw. For Kiskeam, it’s a bitter pill they’ll be swallowing all winter.

Kiskeam were the ones who rescued a point with three unanswered points in the final eight minutes against their 14-man opponents, but Seán O’Sullivan’s fluffed goal chance in the third minute of added time denied them progress to the Senior A quarter-finals at Dohenys’ expense.

The Dunmanway men advance but they loaded the car home with their own ‘what ifs’. Had they held out, had Gene Casey’s 64th-minute free dropped into the square, as was intended, and been cleared, rather than floating too far and over the bar, Dohenys would be straight into the semi-finals as second seeds.

As it is, they take second in the group, a point behind Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh, and fifth seed overall. They now face West Cork rivals O’Donovan Rossa in two weeks’ time.

“Skibb lost to Clyda so it's a small bit bittersweet. A win would've got us straight to the semi-final after hearing that result,” said manager Declan O’Dwyer, who was taking the positives once the negatives were addressed and out of the way.

“We're not one bit happy with that performance. It was a poor 60 minutes. We had too many wides and just didn't perform really. But we came out of there getting through and that's the main thing really.”

He noted Dohenys were something of “draw specialists”, with five in their three years of Senior A football if you include last year’s semi-final defeat, which went to extra-time.

For all the talk of O’Sullivan’s late goal chance, the vast majority of misses were at the other end. Dohenys somehow went in behind at half-time, 1-3 to 0-5, having blown 12 of their 17 shots, including four missed frees.

The pre-game chatter was all about their forwards but Mark Buckley, despite kicking three of those missed frees, was their only starting attacking on the scoreboard from open play until Fionn Herlihy joined him with their final point in the 56th minute.

Kiskeam were dogged in defence, with the excellent Shane Carroll and Tomás Dennehy making goal-saving interceptions in that first half, while their own goal came from a Stephen Daly giveaway – Tom O’Sullivan netting after the goalie’s wayward pass on seven minutes, 1-0 to 0-2.

While Dohenys were wasteful in front of goal, Kiskeam were wasteful in transition. At four different intervals across the hour, they went 10 or more minutes without a score. They mined 1-1 off of four early high balls, while Jerry Collins, Cathal and Barry O’Donovan bailed out their usually reliable forwards with Dohenys points.

Seán O’Sullivan scored two points to send Kiskeam in ahead at the half but once Dohenys began to take more of their chances, they reeled off four points in a row to lead 0-11 to 1-5 into the closing stages.

Buckley was black-carded for an off-the-ball incident on 52 minutes, however, and AJ O’Connor and Michael Casey came up the field to kick Kiskeam points before it all came down to the bitter end.

Scorers for Dohenys: M Buckley (0-3); B O'Donovan, F Herlihy (1 mark) (0-2 each); J Collins, C O'Donovan, G Farr (free), C O'Shea (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kiskeam: T O'Sullivan (1-0); S O'Sullivan (0-3, 2 frees); T Casey (0-2); M Casey, AJ O'Connor, G Casey (free) (0-1 each).

DOHENYS: Stephen Daly; J Farrell, David Collins, D Rice; J Collins, Jerry McCarthy, B O'Donovan; C O'Donovan, J Kelly; M Quinn, F Herlihy, E Lavers; G Farr, K White, M Buckley.

Subs: C O'Shea for Farr (h-t), C Barry for J Collins (46), R Coakley for Quinn (46), Declan Collins for White (60+2).

KISKEAM: A Casey; S Carroll, D Linehan, J O'Connor; Michael Casey, AJ O'Connor, J Daly; T Dennehy, S Meehan; Daniel Fitzgerald, M Herlihy, C Murphy; T Casey, S O'Sullivan, T O'Sullivan (capt).

Subs: G Casey for Murphy (40), D Scannell for J O'Connor (50).

Referee: C Dineen (Douglas).