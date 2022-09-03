Dohenys advance with bittersweet draw but Kiskeam bow out

The Dunmanway men advance but they loaded the car home with their own ‘what ifs’ as they missed out on a direct route to semi-final
Dohenys advance with bittersweet draw but Kiskeam bow out

Dohenys' Johnny Kelly stretching for possession with Sean Meehan of Kiskeam in their Bon Secours Senior A FC game in Macroom. 

Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 21:59
Stephen Barry, Macroom

Cork SAFC: Dohenys 0-11 Kiskeam 1-8

For Dohenys, this was a bittersweet draw. For Kiskeam, it’s a bitter pill they’ll be swallowing all winter.

Kiskeam were the ones who rescued a point with three unanswered points in the final eight minutes against their 14-man opponents, but Seán O’Sullivan’s fluffed goal chance in the third minute of added time denied them progress to the Senior A quarter-finals at Dohenys’ expense.

The Dunmanway men advance but they loaded the car home with their own ‘what ifs’. Had they held out, had Gene Casey’s 64th-minute free dropped into the square, as was intended, and been cleared, rather than floating too far and over the bar, Dohenys would be straight into the semi-finals as second seeds.

As it is, they take second in the group, a point behind Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh, and fifth seed overall. They now face West Cork rivals O’Donovan Rossa in two weeks’ time.

“Skibb lost to Clyda so it's a small bit bittersweet. A win would've got us straight to the semi-final after hearing that result,” said manager Declan O’Dwyer, who was taking the positives once the negatives were addressed and out of the way.

“We're not one bit happy with that performance. It was a poor 60 minutes. We had too many wides and just didn't perform really. But we came out of there getting through and that's the main thing really.” 

He noted Dohenys were something of “draw specialists”, with five in their three years of Senior A football if you include last year’s semi-final defeat, which went to extra-time.

For all the talk of O’Sullivan’s late goal chance, the vast majority of misses were at the other end. Dohenys somehow went in behind at half-time, 1-3 to 0-5, having blown 12 of their 17 shots, including four missed frees.

The pre-game chatter was all about their forwards but Mark Buckley, despite kicking three of those missed frees, was their only starting attacking on the scoreboard from open play until Fionn Herlihy joined him with their final point in the 56th minute.

Kiskeam were dogged in defence, with the excellent Shane Carroll and Tomás Dennehy making goal-saving interceptions in that first half, while their own goal came from a Stephen Daly giveaway – Tom O’Sullivan netting after the goalie’s wayward pass on seven minutes, 1-0 to 0-2.

While Dohenys were wasteful in front of goal, Kiskeam were wasteful in transition. At four different intervals across the hour, they went 10 or more minutes without a score. They mined 1-1 off of four early high balls, while Jerry Collins, Cathal and Barry O’Donovan bailed out their usually reliable forwards with Dohenys points.

Seán O’Sullivan scored two points to send Kiskeam in ahead at the half but once Dohenys began to take more of their chances, they reeled off four points in a row to lead 0-11 to 1-5 into the closing stages.

Buckley was black-carded for an off-the-ball incident on 52 minutes, however, and AJ O’Connor and Michael Casey came up the field to kick Kiskeam points before it all came down to the bitter end.

Scorers for Dohenys: M Buckley (0-3); B O'Donovan, F Herlihy (1 mark) (0-2 each); J Collins, C O'Donovan, G Farr (free), C O'Shea (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kiskeam: T O'Sullivan (1-0); S O'Sullivan (0-3, 2 frees); T Casey (0-2); M Casey, AJ O'Connor, G Casey (free) (0-1 each).

DOHENYS: Stephen Daly; J Farrell, David Collins, D Rice; J Collins, Jerry McCarthy, B O'Donovan; C O'Donovan, J Kelly; M Quinn, F Herlihy, E Lavers; G Farr, K White, M Buckley.

Subs: C O'Shea for Farr (h-t), C Barry for J Collins (46), R Coakley for Quinn (46), Declan Collins for White (60+2).

KISKEAM: A Casey; S Carroll, D Linehan, J O'Connor; Michael Casey, AJ O'Connor, J Daly; T Dennehy, S Meehan; Daniel Fitzgerald, M Herlihy, C Murphy; T Casey, S O'Sullivan, T O'Sullivan (capt).

Subs: G Casey for Murphy (40), D Scannell for J O'Connor (50).

Referee: C Dineen (Douglas).

More in this section

Watch: Cork Senior A Football Championship action - St Michael's v Bishopstown Watch: Cork Senior A Football Championship action - St Michael's v Bishopstown
St Nick's relegated from Intermediate grade as quarter-final pairings confirmed in Cork St Nick's relegated from Intermediate grade as quarter-final pairings confirmed in Cork
St Michael's secure direct passage into Senior Football semis St Michael's secure direct passage into Senior Football semis
Dohenys advance with bittersweet draw but Kiskeam bow out

The big sweat: Ilen Rovers escape as Newmarket face relegation play-off with Bandon

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices