Ballingeary boys edge into quarter as Bandon prepare for relegation sweat

Cork SAFC: Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 1-13 Bandon 1-12

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh are into the last eight of Cork's Senior AFC following a hard-fought battle with Bandon in Ballinacarriga on Saturday.

The Ballingeary club twice built five-point leads only for their opponents to battle back and level the score. They will now face Knockbagree in the quarter-finals.

The outcome of an entertaining battle remained in the balance when Bandon’s Aidan O’Mahony equalised to make it 1-12 to 1-12 with time almost up.

As they had done throughout the evening, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh worked the ball from the back to their opponents final third. Awarded a free, Ben Seartan made no mistake from the ensuing placed ball and Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh edged the result by a single point.

The opening quarter concluded with the eventual winners 0-5 to 0-3 ahead. Mark Sugrue was Bandon’s only scorer but a more clinical Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh built on their positive start and led 0-11 to 0-5 at the interval.

Bean Seartan, Diarmuid Mac Tomáis, Conchubar Ó Loinsigh and Dara Ó Ceallacháin were prominent throughout that first 30 minutes and the Ballingerary club looked set for a comfortable win.

Bandon had other ideas and a Mark Sugrue goal turned the game on its head early in the second half.

The lilywhites battled back to trail by two when Donagh Seartan got on the end of a flowing Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh move and found the net after 44 minutes.

Once again the west Cork club demonstrated admirable resolve. Jonathan Mulcahy, James Walsh, Michael Cahalane and Mark Sugrue scored four points in a row to leave the bare minimum between the teams.

Aidan O’Mahony levelled before Ben Seartan free won it for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

Bandon will now face Newmarket in a Cork SAFC relegation play-off but can take heart from a determined display.

As for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, there is much room for improvement but a well balanced team possesses enough weapons to go deep in the championship.

Scorers for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: B Seartan (0-5, 1 free), C Ó Loinsigh (0-3, 1 45’), D Seartan (1-0), D MacTomáis (0-2), A Ó Coinceannáin (free), D Ó Ceallacháin and S Ó Tuama (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bandon: M Sugrue (1-6, 4 frees), J Mulcahy (0-2), D Crowley, J Walsh, M Cahalane and A O’Mahony (0-1 each).

BÉAL ÁTHA’N GHAORTHAIDH: D Ó Coill; J Ó Donnchú, E Ó Duinnín, C Ó Nuanáin; C Ó Duinnín (captain), M Ó Riordáin, L Ó Criordáin; A Ó Coinceannáin, C Ó Loinsigh; N Ó Laoire, D Seartan, L Seartan; D MacTomáis, B Seartan, D Ó Ceallacháin.

Subs: L Ó Conchuir for D Ó Ceallacháin (40), S Ó Tuama for N Ó Laoire (40), A Loinsigh for L Ó Criordáin (52), E Ó Coill for D MacTomáis (52), S Ó Luasa for M Ó Riordáin (60).

BANDON: P Prendergast; C Burke, B Crowley (captain), E McSweeney; C Long, J Walsh, C O’Mahony; P Murphy, J Mulcahy; D Crowley, M Cahalane, C Calnan; A O’Mahony, B Collins, M Sugrue.

Subs: H Lillis for C Burke (42).

Referee: John Enright (Glengarriff).