Barrs out to maintain position as top-ranked group team

TODAY

Cork Intermediate AFC (all games 2pm throw-in)

Group A

Ballydesmond v Adrigole, Inchigeela (N Hayes)

Verdict: Adrigole

Kilshannig v Gabriel Rangers, Kilmichael (L Knight)

Verdict: Kilshannig

Group B

Glanworth v Kildorrery, Araglen (J Kelleher)

Verdict: Kildorrery

St Nick’s v Glenville, Páirc Uí Rinn (J Forbes)

Verdict: St Nick’s

Group C

Millstreet v Glanmire, Carrigadrohid (P Finnegan)

Verdict: Millstreet

Mitchelstown v Boherbue, Buttevant (J McEvoy)

Verdict: Mitchelstown

Group D

Aghabullogue v Ballinora, Ovens (B Sweeney)

Verdict: Aghabullogue

Dromtarriffe v St Finbarr’s, Donoughmore (R Whelan)

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Cork Senior AFC (all games 7pm throw-in)

Group A

O’Donovan Rossa v Clyda Rovers, Coachford (J Ryan)

The men from Skibbereen have their eyes on one of the semi-final spots awarded to the two top-ranked group winners. Clyda’s far healthier score difference than the team - Newmarket - two points below them on the table means they should be okay to hold onto second spot in the group even if they finish on the wrong side of this evening’s result.

Verdict: O’Donovan Rossa

Ilen Rovers v Newmarket, Cloughduv (P O’Leary)

Newmarket need O’Donovan Rossa to make it three wins from three, while they themselves must put up a big score against bottom placed Ilen Rovers to give them a better score difference than Clyda.

Verdict: Newmarket

Group B

Dohenys v Kiskeam, Macroom (C Dineen)

A tight encounter is anticipated between two sides firmly in the hunt for knockout involvement. Kiskeam do rely on Seán O’Sullivan for scores and so if Dohenys can lessen his influence, that’ll go a distance to deciding the outcome. There’s more of a spread to the Dohenys attack, with Eoin Lavers, Fionn Herlihy, and Mark Buckley all capable of upsetting the opposition defence.

Verdict: Dohenys

Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh v Bandon, Ballinacarriga (J Enright)

Diarmuid MacTomáis, Conchuir Ó Loinsigh and the Seartans should see Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh finish out the group phase unbeaten and, in the process, book their ticket to the knockout stages. Bandon must rouse a performance and result out of themselves to avoid a relegation play-off.

Verdict: Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh

Group C

St Michael’s v Bishopstown, Páirc Uí Rinn (P O’Driscoll)

St Michael’s haven’t lost a group game since 2020. Bishopstown need to end that unbeaten run to give themselves the strongest possible chance of progression. To do so, they’ll need to stifle Michaels’ leading marksmen, namely Eric and Keith Hegarty, Robbie Cotter, and Adam Hennessy.

Verdict: St Michael’s

Knocknagree v Fermoy, Glantane (C Walsh)

Knocknagree’s morale, as much as their qualification chances, was severely dented by defeat to Bishopstown, and while they continue to have their injury troubles, we have a sneaky suspicion there is a final round kick in the Duhallow men.

Verdict: Knocknagree

TOMORROW

Cork Premier IFC Round 3 (all games 2pm throw-in)

Group A

Cill na Martra v St Vincent’s, Coachford (Alan O’Connor)

John Evans’ Cill na Martra got their season back on track in Round 2 with victory over Iveleary and they should collect a second win against pointless St Vincent’s. They will need to be mindful, though, of ensuring a healthy score difference in the event of three teams finishing on four points.

Verdict: Cill na Martra

Nemo Rangers v Iveleary, Bandon (M Collins)

Iveleary need the two points on offer far more than group leaders Nemo, but we’re going to go with the so far unbeaten men from Trabeg.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers

Group B

Aghada v Castletownbere, Enniskeane (S Scanlon)

Winner-takes-all in Enniskeane for whoever comes out on top will take second place in the group.

Verdict: Aghada

Bantry Blues v Na Piarsaigh, Dunmanway (P O’Leary)

Bantry Blues must record a sizeable winning margin or hope for a slip up from one of the other unbeaten group leaders - Nemo and Kanturk - in order to bypass the quarter-finals and position themselves one hour from a county final.

Verdict: Bantry Blues

Group C

Kanturk v Macroom, Glantane (B Coniry)

Group leaders Kanturk’s +21 score difference means they’ll not be dislodged from the top half of the table even if they suffer a first defeat tomorrow and three teams finish on four points. Macroom, on the other hand, must win, otherwise they are reliant on the unlikely outcome of Naomh Abán beating Rockchapel.

Verdict: Kanturk

Naomh Abán v Rockchapel, Dromtarriffe (J Murphy)

Victory alone might not be enough for Rockchapel to advance to the knockout phase given their score difference (-4) compares poorly to Kanturk (+21) and Macroom (+12) in the event of Macroom defeating Kanturk and there being a three-way tie on four points.

Verdict: Rockchapel

Cork Premier SFC (all games 4pm throw-in)

Group A

St Finbarr’s v Carbery Rangers, Ballinascarthy (J Regan)

With so many dual players in their ranks, the Barr’s will be determined to maintain their position as the top-ranked group team and secure a ticket straight to the semis. Such an outcome would give those dual players the weekend after next off, which would be particularly appreciated if they get through their hurling quarter-final in eight days time. Carbery Rangers will flood men back to make life claustrophobic for the likes of Brian Hayes, Stephen Sherlock, and Ethan Twomey, and while they might enjoy some success here, it’s very hard to see them enjoying enough success at the other end to outscore the champions.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Éire Óg v Carrigaline, Ballygarvan (D Daly)

A de-facto relegation semi-final for whoever comes off second best will contest the relegation play-off. Rhys and Jack McCarthy have been fighting hard for Carrigaline in recent outings and will take watching, but the list is far longer in terms of Éire Óg players Carrigaline must keep tabs on, at the head of which is Daniel Goulding, Colm O’Callaghan, Ronan O’Toole, and Joe Cooper.

Verdict: Éire Óg

Group B Mallow v Douglas, Páirc Uí Rinn (D Murnane)

Although already qualified, unbeaten Mallow will want to keep building momentum and confidence ahead of the knockout stages. In-form Seán McDonnell and Kieran O’Sullivan will keep the Douglas defence on their toes. The city men will lean on Andrew Cotter, Niall Hartnett, and Alan O’Hare to kick a winning total that, combined with results elsewhere, might squeeze them into the last seven.

Verdict: Douglas

Valley Rovers v Ballincollig, Kilmurry (C Lane)

Valley Rovers will hope to have flushed from their system their meek, meek showing against Mallow. Second spot in the group is in their hands, but to hold onto such, they’ll need to do a lot better than the three points from play they managed last time out. Ballincollig will have been disappointed not to get the win against Douglas. In Darren Murphy and Cian Dorgan, they have two men who will do damage. There’s a nagging sense their story isn’t yet written.

Verdict: Ballincollig

Group C

Nemo Rangers v Clonakilty, Bandon (J Bermingham)

How much will it affect Clon morale going into this game knowing that even if they are to take down Nemo, it will likely still not be enough to salvage their championship campaign. A defence containing Tom Clancy, Maurice Shanley, Dan Peet, and David Lowney will mean Luke Connolly and Mark Cronin will have to work extremely hard for every score, but questions remain as to whether Clon have the arsenal at the other end to post a game-winning score.

Verdict: Nemo

Castlehaven v Newcestown, Rossmore (A Long)

A fairly sizeable injury count and just one championship win across both codes have made it six weeks to forget for Newcestown’s dual contingent. Is there anything left in the tank for this West Cork fixture? Castlehaven surely have to revise their tactic of playing Mark Collins in a holding, defensive role given the impact he had against Nemo when released up the field. Their fate is in their hands, and they won’t squander that position.

Verdict: Castlehaven