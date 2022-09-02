Midleton minors set up final date with Douglas

Cork Premier MHC

It will be Midleton against Douglas in the Rebel Og Premier 1 MHC final after two entertaining semi-finals at the Mardyke on Friday night.

Midleton went into their decider against Ballincollig as slight underdogs but from start to finish they played some magnificent hurling, topped off with quality displays from the likes of Tadgh O’Leary Hayes, who was rock solid at centre-back, and the likes Dave Scanlon, James McSweeney and Alex Moloney who worked hard all through for the winners.

They got the perfect start when Dave Scanlon flicked magnificently to the net three minutes in as they controlled the early exchanges.

But Ballincollig came back at them, with points from Eoin Dwyer seeing the sides level after 20 minutes, 1-1 to 0-4.

A strong finish to the first half had the East Cork side in front at half-time and three early second-half points from Scanlon, Egan and McSweeney stretched their lead to 1-7 to 0-4.

A goal from Daniel Garde put them further ahead, before Sean O’Neill raised a green flag for Ballincollig. But it wasn’t enough in the end as the Magpies won by 2-11 to 1-9.

Earlier in the night, Douglas got the better of Valley Rovers in a close game from start to finish. Sean Mac an tSaoi was in top form for the Innishannon side but in the end it wasn’t enough as goals from Joe Hartnett and Ronan Dooley help Douglas to a 2-11 to 0-15 win, with Fionnan Barry also prominent on the scoresheet for Douglas.

This was a much closer affair than the second game and it was only late points from Barry and Dooley that managed to separate the sides in the end.

The final is due to be played on Monday, September 19 at Pairc Ui Rinn.