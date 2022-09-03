Liam Kearns wants attacking solutions to 'boring' football

New Offaly manager Liam Kearns admits he finds large swathes of Gaelic football games “boring” and calls on the GAA to make rule changes to incentivise attacking.

One of the former Laois, Limerick and Tipperary boss’ suggestions is to revoke the advanced mark rule. Another is to insist on all kick-outs clearing the 45-metre line as he readily states he doesn’t enjoy watching many matches at the moment.

“I’m like most football people, I’d like to see the forward mark gone,” says Kearns. “I don’t think it serves the game at all. It’s an Australian rule that was brought in and I presume they were trying to bring back high-fetching but you kick it into somebody’s chest, a man is right up his behind doing his job and because the pass is accurate he gets a free shot at goals. I would just get rid of that and most football people are of the same opinion. Also, I think all kick-outs should be kicked to (at least) the 45.

“I find I watch a football match now and it’s boring, long stages of it are boring. Passing it backwards, passing it laterally, protecting possession, no 50-50 balls in, challenges being limited, that’s all stuff I’m not enjoying as a spectator not to mind as a coach.

“I just feel we need to make the game more interesting. The changed rules in my opinion are not working. The likes of David Clifford and these guys is what the public want to see and the way the game is at the moment we’re killing those people. We’re denying them room to express their talents and I just think we have to bring the game to a more entertaining piece. It’s as simple as that.”

As he has done with other teams, Kearns will cut his cloth to suit Offaly’s measure and will be pragmatic when facing deep defensive teams but he would like some help from the powers-that-be. “There has to be some incentive to go attacking again because at the moment all the incentives are to defend. You can coach defending and really it’s getting athletes with big engines who can get up and down the field on a regular basis. The skill element is suffering all the time.”

As Kearns plans for a Division 3 campaign starting next January, the Tralee native is alarmed by how little time he will have to coach Offaly in the condensed inter-county window. “I think the official starting time is December 8 and then you're into competitive games, pre-season in the first week of January and then you're into the league in the end of January and then into Championship straight after that.

“When do you get to work with them on the training ground and so on? But besides that, to be guaranteed four championship matches means we can find out an awful lot about the team in the year that's there.

“There were teams that played week-on-week in championship this year and that shouldn't happen. In my view, you need a minimum of two weeks between any championship match and that's not happening. I just think they need to look at it and tweak it or do something with it to make it less demanding on the players.”

After applying for the Galway position three years ago only for Pádraic Joyce to be appointed, Kearns returns with Offaly admitting the inter-county scene "does not seem so attractive” for managers but was impressed with the Faithful County’s ambition.

Managing his own Kerry, the Limerick-based 60-year-old now accepts is a dream that won’t be realised. “Yeah, look I'm a Kerry man and I would have loved to have taken on Kerry at some stage but at the end of the day, the reality is that you have to work within Kerry to get the Kerry job and that's been proven, from appointment to appointment.

“You only have to look at how Páidí Ó Sé came through the underage teams in Kerry before he got the senior job, the same with Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Pat O'Shea, I can keep naming them, Peter Keane, and that's the reality of it. And that modus operandi has worked with Kerry over a long period of time.

“So, I've never worked in Kerry as a manager. I would have said that ruled me out, even though my name has been connected with it, certainly when I was back involved with Limerick. My name has been connected with the Kerry job a lot of times it has come up but the reality is I have never been spoken to by anybody in Kerry, or never spoken with anyone, about the Kerry job.”

* Liam Kearns was speaking at the Offaly Association, Dublin Golf Classic in aid of Offaly GAA and in association with Shane Lowry at Palmerstown House Estate yesterday.