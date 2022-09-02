Jack Fagan cleared to play in Waterford SHC semi-final

The De La Salle man was dismissed for contributing to a melee in the victory over Dungarvan. 
CLEARED: Jack Fagan of Waterford who has been given the all clear to line out for club side De La Salle this weekend. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 12:01
Tomás McCarthy

De La Salle forward Jack Fagan has been cleared to play in Sunday's Waterford SHC semi final against Mount Sion after his red card in the win over Dungarvan was successfully appealed to the Waterford Hearings Committee last night.

The Déise regular received a straight red three minutes from time for contributing to a melee. Dungarvan's Gavin Crotty was dismissed during the same incident.

Fagan shot four first-half points before his departure. The 2020 All Star nominee has scored eleven points in this year's championship for the Gracedieu outfit.

