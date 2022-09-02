Referee out of hospital as investigation continues

An U17 football game in Roscommon was abandoned after the incident. 
Referee lying injured during the St Aidan’s v St Dominic’s game

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 09:11
John Fogarty

The Roscommon County Board are awaiting referee Kevin Naughton’s match report before carrying out a full enquiry after an ambulance was called for him at a minor championship game on Wednesday night.

The U17 group match between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s in the former’s home venue of Ballyforan was abandoned in the second half when the match official suffered an injury following an exchange with an individual at the game.

It is believed to have followed a decision made by Clann na Gael man Naughton not to award St Aidan’s a free following a dispossession of one of their players. Naughton is reported to have been released from hospital on Thursday following observation.

On Thursday morning, Roscommon GAA acknowledged the matter and strongly condemned “any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk”.

The full statement read: “Roscommon GAA is aware of an incident involving a referee during an underage match in Ballyforan on Wednesday evening.

“We would like to wish the referee involved in this incident a speedy recovery. Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk.

“The CCC (competitions control committee) will commence a full investigation into the incident. We will not be making any further comment at this time.” 

The St Aidan's club has also issued a statement: "St Aidan's GAA club is currently investigating an incident that occurred during an U-17 championship game on our club grounds on Wednesday evening.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with the referee, and we wish him a speedy recovery. We would like to thank the medical personnel who assisted him following the incident.

"The club will cooperate fully with the Roscommon CCC and Roscommon GAA in their investigation of the matter. We will not be making any further comment at this time."

Leading inter-county football referee David Gough believes “a massive cultural change” is required to address the negativity expressed towards match officials.

Describing the incident in Roscommon as “extremely unfortunate”, the Meath man told RTÉ Radio One that the GAA’s long-standing “Give Respect, Get Respect” programme doesn’t go far enough as it does not recommend “any real sanctions” and "then we end up going back to the GAA rulebook, which I know from experience has a huge amount of loopholes in it".

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers suggested Roscommon GAA should issue “a very strong message” that poor behaviour towards referees should not be tolerated: “I condemn the disgraceful incident that occurred at a GAA match yesterday (Wednesday). This matter needs to be investigated in full by the relevant authorities and any individual found responsible for harming a match official needs to be held to account. My thoughts are with the referee.

“Referees are central to sport and participation in our communities. Our games cannot happen without them. A very strong message must go out that any abuse of match officials is unacceptable & will not be tolerated in sport. Referees must be respected and protected in all sports”.

Roscommon postpone all GAA games as referees go on strike

