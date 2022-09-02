Roscommon postpone all GAA games as referees go on strike

Weekend fixtures off in wake of incident in which referee was injured
Weekend fixtures off in wake of incident in which referee was injured

Referee Kevin Naughton lying injured during the St Aidan’s v St Dominic’s game

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 08:51
Eoghan Cormican

All Roscommon club games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed as referees in the county have gone on strike.

The withdrawal of services by Roscommon referees is in response to the incident that occurred during an underage match in the county on Wednesday that required an ambulance to be called for referee Kevin Naughton.

The group match between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s in Ballyforan was abandoned in the second half after the match official suffered an injury following an exchange with an individual at the game. Naughton was kept in hospital overnight for observation and released the following morning.

Disgusted by the treatment of Naughton, referee representatives met with county board officials Thursday night and informed them they would not be officiating at games this weekend.

The strike action, which will run up to Sunday midnight, has left the county board with no option but to postpone all Roscommon club games scheduled across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

