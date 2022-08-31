Cork PSFC/SAFC permutations: All to play for this weekend

With hurling having had its fun last weekend, and plenty of it too, it is the turn of the Cork football championships to throw up results and departures that nobody saw coming.

Of the 52 teams across Premier Senior, Senior A, Premier Intermediate, and Intermediate A, 45 are still in the running for a knockout berth.

Here, we assess the top two grades and who needs to do what this weekend, and by how much, to be still standing in their respective championship come close of business on Sunday evening.

Premier Senior Group A

A nice, straightforward group to ease us into the many permutations that will come below. Unbeaten St Finbarr’s and Carbery Rangers are already through, winless Éire Óg and Carrigaline already eliminated.

Given the Barrs’ +20 scoring difference, if they can make it three wins from three on Sunday, the reigning champions will be in the box seat to bypass the quarters and book their spot in the last four of the championship.

Whoever comes off second best in the wooden spoon fixture between Éire Óg and Carrigaline will contest the relegation play-off.

Group B

From the most straightforward to the most competitive of the Premier Senior pools.

2021 Senior A champions Mallow are the surprise package having secured their knockout place with a round to spare, but behind them, there is a major dust up brewing for the last remaining spot.

Of the three in contention, only Valley Rovers are totally in control of their own fate. Avoid defeat against Ballincollig and they cannot be dislodged from the top half of the table. Ballincollig’s route to the quarter-finals demands victory over Valleys and a Mallow win or draw against Douglas.

In order for Douglas (-1 score difference) to progress, they must overcome Mallow and hope Ballincollig (-4) defeat Valley Rovers, but not by a margin three points greater than what they have to spare on group leaders Mallow.

Group C

There’ll be no final day shock for Nemo, as was the case last year, Paul O’Donovan’s charges sealing their progression to the knockout stages at the end of Round 2.

Their 2020 final conquests Castlehaven are best placed to join them, and will do so if they win or draw against fellow West Cork parishioners Newcestown.

Third-placed Clon must inflict a first defeat of the championship on Nemo and hope Newcestown overcome Castlehaven, but not by a margin that sees Newcestown leapfrog Clon on score difference. The latter’s is -2 heading into the weekend action, the former’s -8.

From those figures you can work out that for Newcestown to advance they must beat the Haven by seven points more than Clon take Nemo. A Clon-Nemo stalemate and Newcestown victory would also move them from fourth to second.

Senior A Group A

O’Donovan Rossa, who meet Clyda Rovers in Coachford on Saturday, already know their season will extend beyond this weekend. With four points from four and a score difference of +22, the group leaders are in pole position to finish as one of the two top-ranked group winners that will be fast tracked to the county semis.

The only way Clyda can be caught in second is if they lose to O’Donovan Rossa and Newmarket defeat Ilen Rovers, with both results seeing Newmarket bridge the 13 points Clyda currently have on them in terms of score difference.

Pointless Ilen Rovers must take something from their game to stave off a relegation play-off.

Group B

The current one and two in this group, Dohenys and Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh, will hold their positions so long as they avoid defeat to Kiskeam and Bandon respectively.

Dohenys could actually still go through even if they suffer a first defeat of the campaign, provided Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh also come off second best in their game. Similarly, a Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh defeat to Bandon would not prove fatal in the event of Kiskeam falling to or drawing with Dohenys.

For third-placed Kiskeam to get in amongst the top pair, nothing bar a win over Dohenys will suffice.

Group C

What is very likely here is either three teams ending up on four points or three teams ending up on two points.

Last year’s beaten finalists St Michael’s can return themselves to the knockout stages with victory or a draw against Bishopstown. They could conceivably advance off the back of a defeat too as their +12 score difference is a bit ahead of that of the two teams on two points - Bishopstown (0) and Fermoy (-5).

If Fermoy and Bishopstown draw their respective games, the former goes through on their superior head-to-head.

Winless and pointless Knocknagree, we haven’t forgotten about you. The Duhallow men can lift themselves from fourth to second with a win over Fermoy and Michael’s edging out Bishopstown, while also requiring the results in those two games to take their score difference - currently -7 - ahead of Fermoy and Bishopstown.