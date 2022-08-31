Eamonn Murray: Regrets few and far between, but Hogan Stand snub was avoidable

Regrets? Eamonn Murray has but a very small few.

How could it be any other way, says you, when his six transformative years as Meath ladies football manager included five successive All-Ireland final appearances, an All-Ireland intermediate title in the winter of 2020 that was followed nine months later by the county’s first All-Ireland senior crown, a successful defence of said maiden triumph, and Division 1, 2, and 3 titles on the League front.

Given such an accumulation of silverware, we’re surprised Murray has even a single regret from his time as manager.

Towards the end of our conversation, discussion shifts from the history-making Meath set-up he departed last Saturday to ladies football as a whole and where improvements can be mined as the game continues to hurtle forward at impressive speed.

Here is where Murray makes the claim that outside of captain Shauna Ennis, no other member of the Meath group was allowed up the steps of the Hogan Stand to raise aloft the Brendan Martin Cup after the corner-back had finished her various thank yous following July’s All-Ireland final win.

No issue had he with the Covid protocols that were in place for their All-Ireland intermediate and senior final wins in 2020 and ‘21, but it remains a source of disappointment that Meath players missed out on the fabled climbing of the Hogan Stand steps when they had earned the right to make that short journey earlier this summer.

That they were denied such goes down as a regret, an avoidable one at that.

“Camogie players were allowed up the Hogan Stand to lift their respective Cup, the hurlers and footballers too. We were the only ones not allowed. Shauna was the only one up there. Why would you possibly want to stop the rest of the team going up to lift that Cup in the Hogan Stand,” Murray asked.

He said no official told them on the day they couldn’t follow Ennis up the steps, rather they knew in advance they weren’t allowed.

Clarification was sought from the LGFA as to their protocols surrounding who is permitted to travel through the presentation area on All-Ireland finals day in Croke Park, and while our mail was acknowledged, an answer had not been provided at the time of going to print.

“I didn’t like it,” Murray continued. “That is a massive part of the day. I know it meant so much to John Kiely to bring his kids up this year. That trip up the Hogan Stand is a very special one that you’ll never forget for the rest of your life, irrespective of whether you are the top player on a team or the last sub. They should be allowed up them steps.

“The rest of them wouldn’t say much about it, but I am because I am trying to get the best for each player. I want them to be able to celebrate these brilliant days out in every way we can.

“That tradition of going up the Hogan Stand is something I have been watching for as long as I can remember. It’s a brilliant time in the life of anybody who gets the opportunity to do so. It is a time players will never forget, standing up in the Hogan Stand with that Cup in your hand and then passing it onto the teammate coming behind you.

“It is a small problem, but a problem nonetheless.” Murray admits that had there been no departures from his backroom team in the wake of the July win over Kerry, then he would have driven on for a seventh season.

“If I stayed on and others came in to replace the coaches who had left, I’d be in their way, and they might have their own ideas of what to do. That wouldn’t be fair on them.”

Chatting to reporters following their most recent final victory, Murray remarked that Meath are “probably good enough to win three or four, but we won’t”.

In making that statement, he was referencing the break-up of his management team that he knew was coming down the line, along with Vikki Wall, Orlagh Lally, and Emma Troy heading off to Australia, the latter for an extended travel break, the former pair to play AFLW.

Does he still stand by what he said?

“Knowing this bunch and how motivated and driven they are, I wouldn’t be surprised if they did win another one, even without all the players. They are that good. I hope they do. I’d be a proud man if they did.”

After news of his resignation surfaced on Saturday, a text came through from Colm O’Rourke. The new Meath men’s manager expressed a hope that his team will take inspiration from what Murray’s charges have achieved.

“It was a very nice thing to say and sums it all up really.”

Indeed, it does.