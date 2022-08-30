John Fogarty: Attack on split season is attack on dual player

First, the drive to rationalise the Gaelic games calendar came for the dual county player (remember those crazy cats?). Now it is coming for the club version.

That might sound far-fetched when the split season may just be the best thing that has ever happened to the dual club player. If a club player enjoys the certainty of a schedule of games, the dual one craves it. As Wexford hurler and St James dual player Matthew O’Hanlon said of the split season last week, “If you ask players, this is what we’re crying out for.”

However, the decision to divide the GAA year will do well to survive sustained attacks from those who have little or no concern for how the other code lives. For all the pundits’ cries about populism dictating the shape of the season and their insistence that they don’t have vested interests, just how many of them have considered their less favoured code?

Five years ago, former Monaghan midfielder Dick Clerkin remarked the “dual county argument has to be parked for the greater good”. Several observers like Joe Canning and Shane Dowling argue that the club window should start the year but just how many inter-county managers would entertain their players lining out for their clubs in both codes? The conditions have never been more conducive for Daithí Burke to play for both Turloughmore and Corofin.

An ardent opponent of the split season as it currently stands, Pat Spillane has called for the calendar to be divided by code.

"My solution is very simple: A split inter-county season. One year you have inter-county hurling for the first six months, you have inter-county football for the second six months. The following season, you alternate. Vice-versa, for the first six months when you have inter-county hurling, you then play club football.”

Issue the death certificate for the dual club player if Spillane gets his way.

Recently, a sub-headline in one newspaper read: “If not for the major dual counties, most counties would complete their club championships in a much quicker timeframe allowing for a longer inter-county season.”

It didn’t truly reflect the piece in question but to claim those counties where Gaelic games flourish most are holding back the rest would be absurd.

There are 50 times more adult hurlers in Cork than Mayo and Cork have over twice as many footballers. The matrix of fixture planning that must be done in Cork means they are six weeks into football and hurling championship action, whereas Mayo have the luxury of starting their football championship this weekend.

Mayo are the final county with a round-robin football structure to commence their championship. By virtue of the knock-out nature of their championships, Fermanagh and Tyrone begin later this month. With the exception of Antrim who started their SFC in July, the rest of the Ulster counties were among the latest to get going in August.

Their vibrant leagues are cited as a reason yet they weren’t attractive enough to keep several of their leading lights at home this summer. By the time championship comes around in Tyrone, 111 days will have passed since their senior footballers exited the Sam Maguire Cup. Dual counties can’t be held responsible for that.

By drawing demarcation lines between their football and hurling championships thereby giving the codes momentum and players space and time to focus on one before moving to the other, the likes of Wexford and Waterford have prolonged the shelf-life of their club players who have double pursuits.

As Wexford chairman Micheál Martin said recently, “The dual clubs have a big advantage now in that they’re able to focus on the one code.”

There are cons to splitting the split season, of course. It would be surprising if Fern St Aidan’s, after winning an historic first Wexford SHC title, were to come back on November 12/13 after a 13-week break and perform well in the Leinster championship. At least they face Carlow winners St Mullin's, who are waiting a further week following their August 7 victory.

Wexford, with 1,600 adult hurlers and 1,100 footballers are among nine counties who have more than 1,000 playing each code. Five are in Munster – Cork (4,000 hurling and 4,020 football), Dublin (2,960 and 4,380), Galway (2,400 and 1,800), Tipperary (2,340 and 1,480), Limerick (1,520 and 1,440), Waterford (1,600 and 1,100), Clare (1,380 and 1,260) and Laois (1,040 and 1,300). Antrim, Offaly and Meath have strong football numbers and their hurling totals fall slightly shy of 1,000.

There are great GAA counties outside them but holding two torches like they do (the likes of Cavan should also be acknowledged for their handball pursuits) they deserve to be applauded and celebrated, not considered as standing in the way of progress. A dual club player is a tradition more worthy of keeping than a September All-Ireland final.

Where is Fogarty’s successor?

Congratulations to Jack Cooney, one of the good guys, on his appointment as the GAA’s new national player development lead. What is Westmeath’s loss will be the association’s gain as the Tailteann Cup-winning manager takes up the Croke Park role.

“The Player Development area is one in which I have invested a lot of time academically in the past few years,” Cooney said in the statement confirming his departure from the Lake County set-up, “and this is an opportunity for me to work in the area in a full-time capacity.”

But where, may we ask, is Martin Fogarty’s replacement as national hurling development manager? We might assume Cooney’s position encompasses both sports but as the 2015 recommendation from Hurling 2020 report outlined the smaller ball game requires a specialised director’s position for the game.

Fogarty stepped down from his role at the end of last year but there has been no word of an appointments process never mind a successor. Were it not for the Hurling 2020 report, there would have been more than the five years that passed between Fogarty taking over in 2016 where Paudie Butler left off in 2011.

What is most disappointing about the delay is the chastening debrief Fogarty gave at the end of his five years when he said hurling was being “sabotaged” in predominantly football counties. “I got a meeting with the management committee and I have told them very clearly that the only language that people understand is money,” he told this newspaper last January.

“Teams get funding for games development every year for various things. I have told them that the only way to stop the sabotage is to pull the funding. Now, they agreed with me. And time will tell now whether they implement it or not.”

The wait to hand Fogarty’s reins to somebody else does not augur well.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh deserves big GAA days too.

No needs are greater than financial and so it was with ease that Cork GAA’s proposal to stage a Munster Rugby-South Africa in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this November was backed at a meeting of GAA’s Central Council on Saturday.

Ecumenical matter as it might have seemed and lessons learned after the Liam Miller Testimonial in 2018, it was a slam-dunk decision as Cork GAA continues to pay back €500,000 a year to Central Council as part of the close to €11 million debt to them and the €21.2m owed to Bank of Ireland, with annual repayments of €1.5m from next year.

“Large scale events represent a key component to the success of the current Páirc Uí Chaoimh business plan,” Cork GAA explained in their proposal to Central Council. “Current targets are based on securing at least three major events within each financial year.

“While the stadium hosted five concerts in 2022, there are no concerts currently confirmed for 2023. Also, the geographical location of the stadium nationally makes it challenging to secure major GAA events on a regular basis.”

That latter acknowledgement is an interesting one for a whole host of reasons. Not since the 2017 All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals which marked the opening of the stadium has Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosted major national GAA events.

That should change next year with neutral venues required for the All-Ireland SFC series but it’s high time a major GAA resource was put to GAA use.

Email: john.fogarty@examiner.ie