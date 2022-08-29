Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan expects 'six-figure' cash boost from Springboks in Páirc 

Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan expects Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s hosting of November’s rugby fixture between Munster and South Africa will be a significant financial boost to the county board.

Saturday’s decision by Central Council to give the go-ahead to the game taking place at the Ballintemple venue should be worth “a six-figure sum” to Cork GAA, says Sheehan, believed to be around the €200,000 mark.

As the board looks to the €30m-plus debt associated with the reconstruction of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the event is a welcome bonus especially as they have not hosted a major national GAA game at the new stadium since the All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals marked the grand reopening five years ago.

“It certainly would be in the six-figure area and obviously then you have a major spin-off with food and beverage in the stadium,” said Sheehan. “There is a spin-off for the Cork city economy. It is subject to final confirmation but it will be in the six-figure region.”

Approached in mid-August about the possibility of hosting the November 10 game, Cork worked quickly with the GAA to get the go-ahead as per the process set out in the GAA Official Guide. “It was the first time the mechanism under Rule 5.1 was used,” remarked Sheehan. “We had county management approval, stadium board approval and we made our case to Management Committee last Friday night and then Ard Chomhairle on Saturday when it was the first item on the agenda.

“They were both very happy to approve it and there were no objections. It was business-like, really. It’s a once-off game, we imagine it will be a big event and we’re looking it as an opportunity in regards to stadium funding. We are dealing with the management of the stadium in a very prudent way and this will be a big help in the circumstances.”

Although no 2023 concerts are confirmed for the stadium as of yet, Cork GAA are seeking to arrange concerts with Sheehan having already giving assurances there will be no repeat of the Ed Sheeran situation this year when Cork’s senior teams had to play away from Páirc Uí Chaoimh due to his concerts.

April and May will likely be booked with Munster senior championship matches – Cork's hurlers are due to host Tipperary and Waterford – while it is hoped the new All-Ireland senior football championship format will see Cork and non-Cork games played there in June.

“There will be a number of weekends after the June Bank Holiday period where there will be free weekends and hopefully we will be able to arrange events for then,” said Sheehan. “The All-Ireland senior football championship and All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals are hopefully two things that the stadium will be in the mix for next year and possibly the Tailteann Cup too.”

As the Cork championships hit the halfway point with the final rounds of the football competitions taking place this weekend, Sheehan reports that attendance figures and gate receipts have been positive.

“A concrete barometer is attendances and gate receipts and we have been analysing them week on week compared to last year and they are up, which is good. The games this past weekend particularly in the premier senior hurling championship where there was something on the line in every game and threw up disappointments for some established clubs drew crowds.

“So, it’s going well and I think the ordinary person who loves to go to club matches there are plenty of high standard ones to go to and they are enjoying them. There are some exciting quarter-final pairings and it’s fairly open and we look forward to the football championship shaping up nicely this weekend.”