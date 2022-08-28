Clare SHC: Cratloe humble Ballyea but champions live to fight again

Elsewhere in Clare, O’Callaghan’s Mills clinched survival with a dramatic victory over Broadford.
Clare SHC: Cratloe humble Ballyea but champions live to fight again

Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 19:45
Joe O Muircheartaigh

County champions Ballyea are still alive in their defence of the Clare SHC, but it's on the back of a chastening 13-point defeat at the hands of Cratloe as the competition moved towards the quarter-final stage.

Cratloe topped Group 2 thanks to their hugely impressive 2-21 to 0-14 win in Cusack Park on Saturday evening. A storming finish to the first half provided the platform as goals from Rian Considine and Mikey Hawes gave them a 2-7 to 0-6 lead that they built on impressively after Ballyea’s challenge collapsed when Brandon O’Connell was red-carded after 38 minutes.

In the same group, O’Callaghan’s Mills secured their senior status with a dramatic last-gasp win over neighbours Broadford, with Colin Crehan’s 64th-minute goal giving them a 3-11 to 0-18 win in Sixmilebridge.

After Crehan's second-minute goal was added to by a Bryan Donnellan strike on eight minutes, the Mills built up an interval lead of 2-7 to 0-9, but were forced to come from behind after an impressive Broadford dominated the second half before being stung at the death.

Newmarket-on-Fergus all but secured their quarter-final berth after a 0-19 to 1-10 win over Clonlara in their Group 1 tie in Cusack Park on Friday night. The sides were deadlocked at 0-6 apiece at the break, but a nine-point haul from Colin Ryan carried them to victory after they battled back from the concession of a goal to Michael Stritch early in the second half.

Sixmilebridge topped this group after a 3-26 to 0-20 win over pointless Whitegate in Tulla on Sunday — the game was over at half-time after goals by Shane Golden, David Kennedy and Seadna Morey helped the 'Bridge to a 3-16 to 0-7 lead.

Another masterful display by Aidan McCarthy carried Inagh-Kilnamona to the quarter-final as Group 4 winners as they withstood a late rally from Wolfe Tones in Cusack Park on Sunday. He hit 0-11 to bring his tally for three games to 1-33 as they dug deep for a 0-21 to 2-12 win.

After leading by 0-10 to 0-6 at the break and then 0-14 to 0-6 by the 50th minute, it looked as if Inagh-Kilnamona would win in a canter, but goals by Aaron Cunningham and Aron Shanagher helped them reduce the gap to a point before last year’s beaten finalists eased to a three-point win as both sides advanced.

It left Crusheen and Smith O’Briens to slog it out in a relegation battle, with second-half goals from Óisín O’Donnell and Ross Hayes easing Crusheen to a very comfortable 2-20 to 0-13 win.

Proceedings concluded with Group 2 clashes on Sunday evening as Éire Óg and Clooney-Quin advanced, while Kilmaley and Scariff bowed out. A brilliant second-half display by Éire Óg gave them a 0-22 to 1-15 win over Clooney-Quin.

A 10-point haul by Danny Russell, with the brilliant Shane O’Donnell chipping with 0-5 helped Townies recover from a 0-10 to 0-5 deficit just before the break to record an impressive five-point win.

Clooney-Quin’s consolation from a game in which Peter Duggan hit 1-9 was that they topped the group on score difference, after Division 1 league champions Kilmaley’s 1-21 to 1-17 win over Scariff in Tulla wasn’t enough as they bowed out of the Canon Hamilton race.

More in this section

Conor McKenna celebrates scoring his side’s third goal 28/8/2021 Conor McKenna eyeing Oz return in new blow for Tyrone 
Colin O'Riordan forced to call time on AFL career Colin O'Riordan forced to call time on AFL career
Kanturk end Midleton's reign with dramatic late flurry Kanturk end Midleton's reign with dramatic late flurry
Clare SHC: Cratloe humble Ballyea but champions live to fight again

Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan expects 'six-figure' cash boost from Springboks in Páirc 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices