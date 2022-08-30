Billy Lee proud of journey Limerick football took in his tenure

Billy Lee is reflecting on his six-year reign as Limerick football boss and the restoration of respect that occurred during the second half of that tenure when there comes a stark admission.

During his first two years in charge, that difficult time when refusals to join the Limerick set-up were worryingly plentiful and victories worryingly scarce, Lee reveals that he used to be embarrassed when ringing other inter-county managers looking for a challenge game.

Each manager wants to learn something about their own team during a challenge game, but what was to be gained or gleaned by playing a Limerick side making little impression in Division 4 of the League and who managed not a single championship win in 2017 or ‘18.

“I am not lying or exaggerating here, but we had gone so low that there was an embarrassment sometimes picking up the phone to ring other county managers for a challenge match,” says Lee, a week on from his departure as Limerick boss.

“Managers have respect for each other, but each manager has to figure out what can they get out of a challenge match.”

If challenges, on occasion, were hard come by, then Limerick’s neighbours made sure to never see them stuck, irrespective of the benefit they might have derived from playing a struggling Treaty.

“I have to say, there were some unbelievable individuals out there who never flinched in giving us a challenge match, none more so than Colm Collins in Clare. Liam Kearns was in Tipp at the time, and he was very good to us too. They’re two good friends of mine and I’ll never forget that.”

Such was their upwardly mobile 2022, counties played on the challenge circuit this season included All-Ireland finalists Galway, their quarter-final conquests Armagh, and fellow Division 1 outfit Kildare. And Waterford too, Limerick not forgetting where they had come from.

“Galway were always good to us, we never failed to get a challenge off them any time I asked for it.”

But then again, he didn’t go near the likes of Galway in ‘17 or ‘18 because, as Lee himself accepts, Limerick had no business in looking for games against teams they couldn’t see from their step close to the bottom of the football ladder.

From sixth in Division 4 in 2018, Limerick will begin next season in the League’s second tier. The back-to-back Munster championship wins they recorded over Clare and Tipperary as spring spilled into summer was the first time in 13 years a Limerick football team had scored successive victories on the provincial front.

Their subsequent Munster final appearance, meanwhile, bridged a gap of 12 years. We can’t forget either the McGrath Cup final win over Cork two years ago now in the rearview mirror.

“Where we were and where we got to, there would be a sense of pride in that, of course. And I’d like to think the lads’ journey isn’t finished yet.

“What’s important for the county is that we have a conveyor belt coming down the line from the work going on in the academy. Future managers won’t have the challenge I had of trying to educate lads technically, tactically, and commitment-wise.

“There’ll be a conveyor of lads who know what they are getting themselves into and what is required. That was a big challenge early on in my time - lads genuinely didn’t know what was required. I remember distinctly talking to Garrett Noonan and Donal O’Sullivan in my second year (2018) and I said to them, you need to come down a level with your expectations in order to bring these lads up a level and help them understand.

“The two lads would have been expecting Mr X and Y to show a certain level of commitment, but Mr X and Y didn’t know what was required, so there was no point giving out to them, you had to try and help them understand. That took time and patience. Thankfully, those lads did come with us on the journey and the rest is history.”

Given their newly acquired Division 2 status and how that increases Limerick’s chances of being involved in the restructured All-Ireland series next summer, was there not a strong pull to extend his term to a seventh season?

“We do it to challenge ourselves and see can we make a difference to the county. It’s never about the teams you are playing (Dublin and Derry are among those Limerick will meet in the League next year), that never held sway over me. It was about the fact you were going up another level tactically, technically; we were all going to have to improve, management and players, so that would be the challenge.”

Time pressures, both in his job and life generally, meant it was a challenge the Newcastlewest native wasn’t sure he could give his all to, and he absolutely wasn’t prepared to give anything less than that.

Having contemplated stepping away ahead of the 2022 season, a friend told him to track the number of hours he was giving to the Limerick job each day.

From January 5, the evening of their McGrath Cup opener away to Kerry, to their June 12 last-12 championship defeat to Cork, Lee’s daily total came in at five and a half hours, or 38 and a half hours spread over the week.

“It’s a full-time job, no question about it. Chatting to other managers, they were all putting in roughly the same time. It is getting difficult for counties to get people because of the time involved.

“I was balancing that with a full-time job and minding my own mother and father, who left us during my six years involved. And what I mean by that is you have a personal life outside of your job and being a county manager. It’s hugely challenging to manage an inter-county team, but of course, I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t enjoy it, so I won’t make any excuses about it.

“You realise quite quickly who and what you are representing when you take over a Limerick team. It is something you want to do right and represent your people as best you can. It was a huge honour, a privilege, and thankfully, we got a lot of pleasure out of it.”