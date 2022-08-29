Conor McKenna eyeing Oz return in new blow for Tyrone 

The Red Hand star played with Essendon before returning home to claim the Sam Maguire.
HOME AND AWAY: Tyrone's Conor McKenna celebrates scoring for the Red Hand.

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 10:50
Patrick Mulcahy

Conor McKenna has reportedly told Tyrone management over the weekend that he is leaving Ireland over the winter to head back Down Under to play AFL in 2023.

McKenna, who helped his native county to All Ireland glory last season, played with Essendon 79 times over five seasons and was very popular with the Bombers fans. 

He left the club in September 2020 to return home due to homesickness.

Australian media reports suggest that Geelong are leading the way to seek McKenna’s return to AFL footy with their assistant coach James Kelly, a former coach with Essendon while the Tyrone man was playing there, the key to unlock the puzzle.

If McKenna were to join the Cats, he would be linking up with Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor, whom signed a recent contract extension at the club.

