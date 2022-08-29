Colin O'Riordan forced to call time on AFL career

Sydney Swans star Colin O'Riordan has been forced to quit Australian Rules football due to a hip injury that has been hampering his progress this season.

The 26-year-old will depart the AFL club after 34 senior games for the club since making his debut in round 17, 2018.

He signed as an international rookie in 2015, and was elevated to the senior list in 2017. He famously returned to Ireland in 2020 to help Tipperary to Munster Football glory, after a stunning display in the final against Cork in Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

Swans executive general manager of football Charlie Gardiner said O'Riordan would depart as a much-loved contributor to the club.

“Colin has been one of the most popular members of our playing group and he will be sorely missed,” Gardiner said.

“It really is an incredible achievement to move to Australia from Ireland, learn a new game and forge a successful AFL career and Colin has been able to do just that."

O’Riordan was the voted Swans Clubman of the year in 2021.

Meanwhile, Conor McKenna has reportedly told Tyrone management over the weekend that he is leaving Ireland over the winter to head back Down Under to play AFL in 2023.

McKenna, who helped his native county to All Ireland glory last season, played with Essendon 79 times over five seasons and was very popular with the Bombers fans. He left the club in September 2020 to return home due to homesickness.

Australian media reports suggest that Geelong are leading the way to seek McKenna’s return to AFL footy with their assistant coach James Kelly, a former coach with Essendon while the Tyrone man was playing there, the key to unlock the puzzle.

If McKenna were to join the Cats, he would be linking up with Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor, whom signed a recent contract extension at the club.