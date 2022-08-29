Midleton dethroned as battling Kanturk hang on for dramatic victory 

Kanturk 2-19

Midleton 3-15

A season-saving and giant-killing result by Kanturk, Brian O’Sullivan’s game-winning free in the fifth minute of second-half injury-time ending Midleton’s reign as Cork champions.

Arriving into Fermoy yesterday afternoon, Kanturk were without a win this summer and rooted to the bottom of Group A. The group’s final-day permutations may have been plentiful, but for winless Kanturk, nothing other than a first premier senior championship victory at the expense of the 2021 champions would guarantee their top-flight status.

Their exhausting endeavours, particularly in the game’s closing chapters, reinforced the win-or-bust scenario they found themselves in. Less than 10 months after earning promotion from the Senior A ranks, Tom Walsh’s charges would not allow themselves end up in a relegation play-off and a possible return to the second tier of Cork hurling.

While their first-half hurling was so impressive and provided them with a firm foothold, it’s best to pick proceedings up in the 50th minute; Sam Quirke, following a series of intricate passes to slice open the opposition cover, has just struck Midleton’s third goal of the second period.

Trailing by 1-12 to 0-8 at the beginning of the second half, Quirke’s goal, added to the green flags from Pa White and Ross O’Regan on 31 and 38 minutes respectively, has taken the Cork premier senior champions from seven behind to three in front. And when Paul Haughney points in the ensuing play to leave the scoreboard reading 3-14 to 1-16, Midleton appear to have successfully faced down all that Kanturk can throw at them.

The champions, though, would add only one further point in the remaining quarter of an hour of fare, that a 55th minute Conor Lehane free.

A minute later, Kanturk surged back on level terms, Alan Walsh superbly flicking to the net a delivery that flashed across the square with pace and venom.

Lehane was wide not long after as both sides went hammer and tongs for the lead.

The pendulum shifted ever so slightly towards Kanturk as we headed for injury-time, Midleton ‘keeper Brion Saunderson receiving a straight red card. Half-back Sean O’Sullivan temporarily found himself between the sticks as Midleton sought to get substitute ‘keeper Alan Power into the action.

The numerical advantage was not a sizeable momentum swinger in Kanturk’s favour as the contest by this juncture had become frantic and frenetic in the extreme. Chaos had replaced structure, players led more by their heart than their head.

Brian O’Sullivan was off-target with a long-range free, but the Cork U20 midfielder was presented with another chance, this time directly in front of the opposition posts, when Midleton full-back Luke Dineen was called for charging.

The 65th-minute free was straight and true, Midleton’s back-to-back bid shuddering to a most unexpected halt.

The champions were off the pace in a first period where they were outgunned by 1-9 to 0-4 between the seventh minute and call for half-time. Their six-point interval deficit could so easily have been more as Alan and Aidan Walsh both had green flag efforts repelled.

The pair’s strength and aerial ability, along with that of Colin Walsh, was causing an amount of problems for the Midleton defence. Their thundering efforts complemented the dead-ball accuracy of O’Sullivan and Ryan Walsh’s three points from midfield.

Kanturk’s self-belief was tested to the absolute maximum upon the change of ends as Midleton ran in goal after goal after goal. Stretched left, right, and centre, nearly every small Kanturk mistake was punished with a green flag.

But to their eternal credit they hung on, and when Alan Walsh levelled matters four minutes from the end of the regulation hour, their want was greater.

Scorers for Kanturk: B O’Sullivan (0-8, 0-6 frees, 0-2 ‘65s); A Walsh (1-3); C Walsh (1-2); R Walsh (0-3); L McLoughlin, I Walsh, L O’Keeffe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane (0-9, 0-8 frees); P White, R O’Regan (1-1 each); S Quirke (1-0); P Haughney (0-2); S O’Leary Hayes, C Beausang (0-1 each).

Kanturk: G Bucinkas; P Walsh, J Browne, D Browne; J McLoughlin, R Walsh, L O’Neill; L McLoughlin, B O’Sullivan; I Walsh, A Walsh, L O’Keeffe; A Walsh, C Walsh, J Fitzpatrick.

Subs: C Clernon for Fitzpatrick (58).

Midleton: B Saunderson; E Moloney, L Dineen, S Smyth; S O’Leary Hayes, T O’Connell, S O’Sullivan; P Haughney, S Quirke; A Mulcahy, R O’Regan, P White; C Lehane, C Beausang, L O’Farrell.

Subs: C Smyth for Mulcahy (HT); M Finn for White (60, inj); A Power for Haughney (62).

Referee: David Daly.