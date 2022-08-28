Big guns Rathmore and Legion kept apart in semi-final draw

All the club championships are down to the semi-final stage with the Senior Club already at the final stage where Templenoe will take on Kerins O’Rahilly's in the final.

Rathmore can thank Kerry keeper Shane Ryan along with Mark Reen for second-half goals that saw them stage a comeback that saw them overturn a four-point halftime deficit and dig out a one-point victory over Laune Rangers in Rathbeg on Saturday evening, winning 3-11 to 1-16.

Laune Rangers led 0-9 to 0-5 at halftime and Stephen Sealy opened the second half scoring with a point for Laune Rangers, although it may have been more but his shot flashed over the bar.

Gearóid Hassett (two, one mark) and Eoin Clifford added points to see the visitors take an eight-point lead and Rathmore looked in deep trouble.

Chrissy Spears point lifted Rathmore, and points were added by their full forward line Shane Ryan (mark), Cathal Ryan and John Moynihan to halve their earlier deficit. With fifteen minutes to play, Laune Rangers still led by 0-13 to 0-9.

But then the momentum shifted in favour of Rathmore. Goals from Mark Reen, and brothers Shane and Cathal Ryan saw Rathmore home by a single point and now they face Beaufort in the semis.

Beaufort proved too strong for Glenflesk 1-16 to 1-12 with the loser’s goal coming in the final minute. It was 1-7 to 0-7 at half to Beaufort with Darragh Dennehy getting the goal while his brother Kieran scored 0-6.

As expected, favourites Killarney Legion proved too good for neighbours Kilcummin wining 1-13 to 0-8, with ex-Kerry star James O’Donoghue kicking five points, Thomas Moriarty getting the goal, and Will Shine and Jamie O’Sullivan scoring two apiece.

They will now face An Ghaeltacht who required an equalising point from Dara Ó Sé to force extra time with Gneeveguilla. Once Kerry player Brian Ó Beaglaoich scored a superb individual goal in extra time, the West Kerry side prevailed 1-14 to 2-8.

In the Junior Premier David Clifford scored 1-6 as Fossa beat Annascaul 1-15 to 1-11 and will now play Ardfert who have gained a number of hurlers in recent weeks and will be tough to beat as they travelled to Portmagee and beat Skellig Rangers 1-18 to 0-9.

Listry, managed by Mark Ó Sé, powered past a gallant Ballyduff side 3-14 to 3-6 and will meet Ballymacelligott in the other semi-final after they dismantled St Senans 6-10 to 0-10 with Dara Broderick scoring a hat-trick, while Dáire Keane, Darragh Regan and Adam Kelly got one each.

There was extra time required in two of the Junior quarters but the semi-final pairing will see Cordal face the a Cillian Langan-inspired Tarbert, while Firies, who had Jack Sherwood sent off and needed extra time to beat Scartaglen, face Knocknagoshel. It is hoped that all semis will be played on Oct 8th.

Kerry Petroleum IFC semi-finals: Beaufort v Rathmore, Gaeltacht v Legion; Premier JFC semi-finals: Listry v Ballymacelligott, Ardfert v Fossa; JFC semi-finals: Cordal v Tarbert, Knocknagoshel v Firies.