Mahony magic as Ballygunner march on

MARCHING ON: Dessie Hutchinson of Ballygunner in action against Conor Gleeson of Fourmilewater during the Waterford Senior Hurling Club Championship Quarter-Final match between Ballygunner and Fourmilewater at Fraher Field. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 19:28
Tomás McCarthy

The Mahony brothers scored 1-16 between them as All Ireland champions Ballygunner continued their march towards nine county titles in a row.

Pauric led the way with eleven points, Kevin netted a third-minute goal while Mikey sent over three from play. Dessie Hutchinson hit three as he duelled with Déise teammate Conor Gleeson.

Ballygunner are now 46 games unbeaten in Waterford and manager Darragh O'Sullivan believes that they are still hungry for more silverware. "If they're not hungry, there's plenty of fellas on the sideline that will step into the breach. They're all working equally as hard as they have done in the last three or four years. There has been no let up in work rate."

The Gunners will face Roanmore in the last four. A repeat of the 2021 final which O'Sullivan's side won by 20 points. "They probably think that they didn't perform to the best of their ability last year. There's an X on our back and they'll have a cut at us next weekend."

Fourmile battled to the bitter end. Tom Barron took the fight to the champions from number six with three second-half points. Aaron Ryan knocked over ten points while Sean Walsh raised a green flag early in the second period.

Kevin Mahony found the bottom corner on three minutes as the Gunners raced 1-2 to 0-1 ahead against the breeze. Aaron Ryan replied with three frees for Fourmile.

The holders sped away in the second quarter, outscoring their opponents by seven points to one. Pauric Mahony finished the half with six while younger brother Mikey got two from play as they went in 1-12 to 0-5 to the good.

Sean Walsh whipped to the bottom corner of the Ballygunner net 30 seconds into the second period. Seven points was as close as Michael Ryan's men got despite the best efforts of Tom Barron, Fionn Hallinan and Aaron Ryan.

Pauric Mahony made a wonderful catch before he pointed again. Conor Sheahan clipped over two while Tim O'Sullivan, Peter Hogan, Kevin Mahony, Shane O'Sullivan, Patrick Fitzgerald and Tadhg Foley also got in on the act.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-11 (5fs, 1 65), K Mahony 1-2, M Mahony, D Hutchinson 0-3 each, T O'Sullivan, C Sheahan 0-2 each, T Foley, S O'Sullivan, P Hogan, P Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

Scorers for Fourmilewater: A Ryan 0-10 (9fs), S Walsh 1-0, T Barron 0-3, F Hallinan 0-2.

Ballygunner: S O'Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; S O'Sullivan, Philip Mahony, R Power; C Sheahan, P Leavey; Pauric Mahony, M Mahony, P Hogan; D Hutchinson, T O'Sullivan, K Mahony.

Subs: P Fitzgerald for M Mahony (49), B O'Keeffe for T O'Sullivan (49), C Cantwell for Kenny (59).

Fourmilewater: S Ryan; J McGrath, J Mulcahy, C Gleeson; T Guiry, T Barron, O Walsh; J Barron, F Hallinan; S O'Meara, A Ryan, S Walsh; C Walsh, D Guiry, S Boyce.

Referee: M O'Brien 

Waterford SHC Semi Finals: Ballygunner v Roanmore, Mount Sion v De La Salle 

Waterford SHC Relegation Play-Off: Tallow v Dunhil

