Glen find groove to show autumnal promise

Cork Premier SHC: Glen Rovers 0-26 Na Piarsaigh 3-7

Glen Rovers had plenty to be cheerful about as they booked a quarter-final date with Newtownshandrum in the Co-op Superstores Cork PSHC with a comfortable victory over their old rivals from Na Piarsaigh in Carrigtwohill on Sunday.

As ever, Patrick Horgan was their scorer in chief with 0-12 but he was ably assisted by Simon Kennefick who hit 0-5 and young prodigy Eoin O’Leary who continued to settle into the ebb and flow of senior hurling by hitting 0-3. Throw in a solid half-back line featuring two Downeys and Brian Moylan and the form of Adam O’Donovan in midfield and the Blackpool men will fancy their chances of going deep into the autumn, as they have done consistently for the past ten years.

For Glen selector, Diarmuid O’Donovan, it really was a case of doing what was necessary on the day.

“We went into the game knowing that it was a knock-out game for us, because when you lose your first game you don’t have that comfort zone anymore. We played reasonably well today; we did fall asleep a bit in the second half and gave away a few needless scores that might have cost us in terms of how the draw would go.

"To give Na Piarsaigh credit, even though we seemed to dominate a lot of the first half, they never gave up and they did stick around and got their goals. Unfortunately for them, it’s not going to do them any good, but it might be a wakeup call for us.

“Five of the starting forwards scored, and that’s always a good thing. And midfielder Adam O’Donovan also got a couple of scores, it’s good that we get a good spread of scorers. We’d have to be happy with 26 scores in a game. It’s almost a score every two minutes, so you can’t complain too much about that.”

It’s a very different story for Na Piarsaigh who now face into a relegation play-off with Charleville, and it will be difficult for them to turn around a season that looked to be going well at half time versus Bishopstown in their opening game. They will regret their first-half performance here, that saw them hit only three points and hit nine wides as they played with a stiff breeze.

To their credit, they rallied towards the end with Shane Forde striking for two goals and Pádraig Guest another while Cathal Hickey also denied Guest with a fabulous save. It gives them something to carry into their final game of the season, but truth be told, there was never a glimmer of a doubt about the result here.

A large crowd travelled east for the game, perhaps expecting fireworks, but an ultra-professional Glen outfit weren’t long dampening those expectations. They shot the first six points of the game with Horgan punishing some loose tackling from Na Piarsaigh ruthlessly while Kennefick (2) and O’Leary also opened their accounts.

Two more Horgan frees then cancelled out points from Cian Buckley and Evan Sheehan for Na Piarsaigh before the Glen further extended their advantage in the run up to half time. Two from O’Donovan and one each from Kennefick and Horgan pushing them to 0-12, while a free from Guest left Na Piarsaigh on 0-3 at the interval.

Things continued in a similar vein on the resumption as the Glen lead by 0-16 to 0-5 with 15 to go. Shane Forde then fed Guest for Na Piarsaigh’s first goal and when Christopher Joyce followed it with his second point the Na Piarsaigh shout was a bit more vociferous. However, Dean Brosnan, O’Leary and Horgan soon had the goal cancelled out.

Forde and Guest then had a quickfire 2-1 but the Glen were always keeping their score ticking over as three more from Horgan and further scores from Brosnan, Kennefick and Conor Dorris saw them safely through to the last seven. Few would back against them going further from there.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan (0-12, 0-8 frees, 0-1 ’65), S Kennefick (0-5), E O’Leary (0-3), D Brosnan and A O’Donovan (0-2 each), M Dooley and C Dorris (0-1 each).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: S Forde (2-0), P Guest (1-2, 0-2 frees), C Joyce (0-2), C Buckley, L Sheehan and E Sheehan (free) (0-1 each)

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; S McDonnell, D Dooling, A Lynch; B Moylan, R Downey, E Downey; D Noonan, A O’Donovan; E O’Leary, M Dooley, C Healy; D Brosnan, P Horgan, S Kennifick.

NA PIARSAIGH: A Keating; E Moynihan, E Gunning, Anthony Dennehy, K Moynihan, C Joyce, Adam Dennehy; C Buckley, G Healy; P Rourke, S Forde, D Gunning; P Guest, K Forde, E Sheehan.

Referee: Cathal MacAllister (Aghada).