Tipp SFC: Loughmore-Castleiney continue winning run 

County champions Loughmore-Castleiney registered their third win on the trot defeating Aherlow Gaels 3-15 to 2-9 in the third round of the FBD Insurance Tipperary senior football championship to top group 3 and qualify for the county quarter-finals.

Loughmore had their win sewn up by half-time when they enjoyed a 3-6 to 0-3 lead. Lorcan Egan got their first goal after 6 minutes. Ciaran McGrath got the second after 18 minutes and added a third on the stroke of half-time.

Aherlow, who now face a relegation battle after three defeats, did better in the second half, with 1-2 from Thomas Hanley early on. Tadhg Carew got their second goal near the finish.

Clonmel Commercials reeled off a third win to top group one with a 2-21 to 0-13 success over Cahir. With Jack Kennedy and Sean O Connor to the fore Commercials were 0-16 to 0-3 ahead at half-time. A Jack Kennedy goal two minutes after resuming, followed by another from Michael O Reilly six minutes later had Commercials out of sight and safely through to the quarter-finals.

Upperchurch-Drombane were impressive 1-12 to 0-9 winners over Killenaule who finished with thirteen men, Dean O Connor(36 mins) and Killian O Dwyer(54mins) being punished for second yellow cards. Paul Shanahan netted a penalty for Upperchurch after 7 minutes when Jack Butler was fouled as The Church surged into an interval lead of 1-7 to 0-5, John “Bubbles” O Dwyer kicking three points for Killenaule. Upperchurch stayed comfortably clear to the end with Luke Shanahan finishing with six points and brother Paul with 1-4.

Ardfinnan powered their way past Moycarkey-Borris, 1-22 to 1-12 to claim a quarter-final spot as runners up in group 3. Both sides needed a win to qualify but Ardfinnan were on the front foot all the way. Gavin Whelan’s goal after 13 minutes put them 1-7 to 0-2 clear and they were never going to be caught after that. Two minutes later Rhys Shelley netted for Moycarkey but at half-time they were still 1-5 to 1-13 behind.

Four unanswered points in 7 minutes early in the second half had Moycarkey challenging and Ardfinnan goalie Michael Goonan denied Rhys Shelley a likely goal but Ardfinnan re-asserted themselves with five unanswered points to run out comfortable winners.

Kilsheelan claimed runners-up spot behind Moyle Rovers in group 2 with a narrow 1-2 to 0-14 win over Rockwell Rovers. The sides were level 0-9 to 1-6 at half-time and still level after 52 minutes but then Rockwell edged ahead only for Kilsheelan to hit the last two points in injury time for victory. Moyle Rovers received a walk-over from Drom-Inch who, without any points, face the relegation battle.

J K Brackens top group four after receiving a walk-over from Eire Og Anacarty who will be involved in the relegation play-offs to save their senior status. Arravale Rovers go through as runners-up in this group following their 3-13 to 2-10 win over Ballyporeen, who will now turn their attention to the Cusack Cup.