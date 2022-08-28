Castlemartyr beat Ballinhassig but both sides progress to quarters

Castlemartyr 1-23 Ballinhassig 1-20

Castlemartyr and Ballinhassig both advanced to the knockout stages of the Co-Op Superstores Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship after an exciting game at Cobh.

Over the hour Castlemartyr deserved to shade the game as Ballinhassig, who went into the game top of their section, were to regret the many missed scoring opportunities.

The result could have gone either way entering the final quarter as Ballinhassig were pressing to preserve their unbeaten record as they trailed by a point but the sides traded points, when, in added time, a stray back pass by Ballinhassig’s Donccha O’Donovan was intercepted by substitute Billy McGann who gave goalkeeper Patrick Collins no chance as he drilled the ball into the Ballinhassig net to give Castlemartyr a four-point lead.

However, the news at full time that Kilworth were beaten by Ballincollig meant that both sides would be out again in two weeks in the quarter-finals.

Despite facing a strong wind Ballinhassig raced into a three-point to one lead after five minutes with points from Michael Sheehan, Evan Cullinane and Darragh O’Sullivan to one by Jack McGann.

However, Castlemartyr settled into the game and were 0-7 to 0-4 ahead at the end of the first quarter with four points from Mike Kelly and Jamie and Joe Stack also got on the scoresheet.

Approaching half time Castlemartyr were seven points in front with Mike Kelly hitting eight points, six from placed balls before a goal and a point by Conor Desmond saw Ballinhassig trail 0-17 to 1-9 at the interval.

Ballinhassig raised their game shooting several points from distance with goalkeeper Patrick Collins getting on the scoresheet with a point from a puck out.

Sensing the game slipping away from them Castlemartyr tightened up in defence where Cathal Martin, Darragh Moran, and Barra Ó Tuama were excellent.

Several times in the closing ten minutes the sides traded points as the Imokilly side kept ahead with two frees from Mike Kelly and one by James Lawton to two points from play by Evan Cullinane and one by Fintan O’Leary.

Then came the dramatic Castlemartyr goal and both sides know they have work to do in the latter stages if they are to progress.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M Kelly 0-13 (0-11f), J O’Callaghan 1-0, Barry Lawton 0-3, Joe Stack 0-2, J Lawton 0-2, Jamie Stack, Jack McGann, A Kelly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballinhassig: C Desmond 1-2 (0-1f), E Cullinane 0-7, M Sheehan 0-2, G Collins 0-2, D O’Sullivan, B Lynch, F O’Leary, M Collins, S O’Neill, P Collins, C Granger 0-1 each.

Castlemartyr: D Joyce; C Martin, D Moran, B Ó Tuama; J Lawton, C Joyce, M Cosgrave; Jamie Stack, Brian Lawton; J McGann, M Kelly, Barry Lawton; A Kelly, Joe Stack, E Martin.

Subs: B McGann for Martin (50), C Rice for J McGann (59).

Ballinhassig: P Collins; P O’Leary, G Collins, J Reardon; S McCarthy, D O’Donovan, E Finn; M Collins, E Lombard; E Cullinane, B Lynch, C Grainger; M Sheehan, C Desmond, D O’Sullivan.

Subs: F O’Leary for Lombard (ht), S O’Neill for Lynch (42).

Referee: Michael O’Mahony (Courcey Rovers).