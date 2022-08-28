Waterford SHC: Aussie rules to help Mount Sion sweep Lismore aside

Waterford SHC Quarter Final

Mount Sion 1-27 Lismore 0-13

2016 Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson shot 1-6 as Mount Sion buried Lismore in the first half of Sunday's lop sided Waterford SHC quarter final at a sun drenched Dungarvan.

Twelve different players were on target for John Meaney's charges. Alan Kirwan contributed five from play while Owen Whelan hit four.

Sion haven't reached a county final in eight years. "Next week is the big step now," admitted Gleeson afterwards. "We haven't got to the final since 2014 and we haven't won one since 2006."

He is looking forward to working with new Waterford boss Davy Fitzgerald. "He's after getting success in other counties so we're excited. We're a good enough team to compete. It's up to us then, once he gives us the plan, to execute it on the field."

Maurice Shanahan didn't start for Lismore due to a hand injury as big brother Dan lined out on the edge of the square.

Wind assisted Sion led 1-17 to 0-6 at the break. The sides were level four points apiece after 16 minutes before the Monastery men took over. They hunted in packs and implemented their short game.

Gleeson lashed home a close range free on 20 minutes. He accounted for 1-5 of their first half tally. Nine different players chipped in. Stephen Roche, Evan Curran, Owen Whelan and Alan Kirwan all struck two points each. Full back Luke O'Brien spoiled the long deliveries into Dan Shanahan.

Jack and Paudie Prendergast tried to revive Lismore in the second half. Jack finished with seven points.

Kirwan flashed over three second half points as Sion cruised to victory. They could even afford to shoot 16 wides. The only blot on the copybook was the sight of Stephen Roche hobbling off towards the end.

Scorers for Mount Sion: A Gleeson 1-6 (1-3fs), A Kirwan 0-5, O Whelan 0-4, S Roche, E Curran, D Butler 0-2 each, D Power, Martin F O'Neill, B Flanagan, Martin O'Neill, J Meaney, J Gleeson 0-1 each.

Scorers for Lismore: Jack Prendergast 0-7 (6fs), P Prendergast 0-2, J Heneghan, R Barry (f), J Shanahan, J O'Keeffe 0-1 each.

Mount Sion: I O'Regan; Martin F O'Neill, L O'Brien, M Daykin; PJ Fanning, S O'Neill, B Flanagan; S Roche, E Curran; A Gleeson, O Whelan, A Kirwan; J Meaney, Martin O'Neill, J Gleeson.

Subs: D Butler for Meaney (45), J Kennedy for J Gleeson (45), P Penkert for Fanning (52), C Costello for A Gleeson (55), D Power for Roche (57).

Lismore: S Barry; C Howard, F Reaney, J Lenihan; P Prendergast, R Barry, C Daly; J O'Keeffe, A Whelan; O O'Gorman, P Coleman, J Shanahan; I Daly, D Shanahan, Jack Prendergast.

Subs: J Heneghan for D Shanahan (HT), John Prendergast for O'Gorman (HT), P O'Keeffe for Whelan (52).

Referee: A Fitzgerald