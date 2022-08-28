Ballincollig earn safety despite late Kilworth goals

Both sides avoided a relegation play-off.
Jamie Sheehan and Michael Sheehan struck for late Kilworth goals but Ballincollig had enough.

Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 17:08
Eoghan Cormican

Ballincollig 1-23 

Kilworth 3-12 

Ballincollig’s first victory of the Cork PIHC lifted them from the bottom of Group C to mid-table safety, and while beaten Kilworth ended up finishing last in the group, their two points total was sufficient to see them avoid a relegation play-off.

Kilworth had started the day with a good shout of reaching the knockout stages, but their poor showing here - Noel McNamara was Kilworth’s sole scorer until the 37th minute - and Castlemartyr’s victory over Ballinhassig meant that, in the end, they were more looking down than up.

Beaten in their first two games, Ballincollig needed some semblance of a positive result to avoid involvement in a relegation play-off and this requirement to put points on the board contributed to a blistering start that had them 0-9 to 0-1 in front after only 12 minutes.

A Noel McNamara Kilworth goal shortly after put a brief dent in their opponents’ strong opening, but Ballincollig continued to score freely, with three-in-a-row from Cian Dorgan and Brian Keating (‘65 and free) pushing their advantage back out to seven, 0-13 to 1-3.

Four McNamara frees left the interval scoreline reading 0-14 to 1-7, with Cian Sheehan the first Kilworth player outside of McNamara to find the target on 37 minutes.

Cian Dorgan had his 40th minute penalty saved by Kieran Walsh, but they eventually found the net 12 minutes later when Paul Cooney capitalised on a mistake in the Kilworth defence.

They led by 10 - 1-22 to 1-12 - in injury-time and while Jamie Sheehan and Michael Sheehan struck for late Kilworth goals, Ballincollig were never in trouble of being caught.

Scorers for Ballincollig: B Keating (0-9, 0-6 frees, 0-1 ‘65); P Cooney (1-2); J Dwyer (0-4); C Dorgan (0-3); C Sexton, R Bourke, C O’Driscoll, T O’Connell, C O’Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilworth: N McNamara (1-9, 0-8 frees); C Sheehan (1-1); M Sheehan (1-0); E Carey (0-1 free), J Saich (0-1 each).

Ballincollig: R Cambridge; C Sexton, J Murray, R O’Donovan; B Coleman, C O’Sullivan, F Denny; R Bourke, K Walsh; C Dorgan, J Dwyer, C O’Driscoll; P Cooney, B Keating, T O’Connell.

Subs: C O’Leary for O’Driscoll (42 mins); S Walsh for K Walsh (51); A Willis for Cooney (59).

Kilworth: K Walsh; M McNamara, K Lane, A O’Hara; J Sheehan, E McGrath, D Twomey; M Gowen, R Jordan; E Carey, J Saich, L Carey; L Whelan, N McNamara, B Sheehan.

Subs: M Sheehan for Twomey (46); M O’Callaghan for M McNamara (55).

Referee: N O’Neill.

