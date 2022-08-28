Irish in AFLW: McCarthy shines, Cora reaches 50, but injury for Kearns 

It was a mixed weekend for the Irish in the AFLW. Tipperary's Aisling McCarthy shone on her debut for the West Coast Eagles, Cora Staunton scored three goals in defeat to reach 50 in the competition, but Rachel Kearns suffered a serious AC joint injury after a heavy tackle playing for Geelong Cats.

The evergreen Staunton's three goals put her second on the all-time AFLW scoring list, but couldn't prevent the GWS Giants from slumping to a 41-34 defeat by the Western Bulldogs.