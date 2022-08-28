Cork star Ashling Thompson suffers cruciate blow

Cork star Ashling Thompson has suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury on club duty and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines
BLOW: Ashling Thompson in action for Cork during the 2022 All-Ireland final. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 14:00
Cian Locke

Cork star Ashling Thompson has suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury on club duty and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. 

Thompson has been in brilliant form for Cork this year playing in a deep lying role and her injury is a big blow to the county and her club Mildford.

She was playing for her divisional side Avondhu against Na Piarsaigh when she suffered the injury.

The 32-year-old has won four All-Ireland titles with Cork in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. She captained the side to their 2015 win.

Thompson also won All-Star awards in 2015 and 2017 and was instrumental in Milford winning four Cork senior championship titles and going on to win three All-Ireland club championship.

Cork boss Matthew Twomey confirmed to The Echo that the 32-year-old had damaged her cruciate and is set to see a specialist in Santry next week.

If she has to have surgery, and that won’t be confirmed until after her appointment in Santry, it will mean she will miss the league campaign with Cork next year, but depending on how quickly she recovers she could be back for some of the championship.

<p>STAR MAN: Declan Dalton, Fr O'Neills in action against Killeagh in the the first half of the Co-Op Superstores Senior A Hurling Championship game at Youghal, Co Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

