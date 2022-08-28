Dalton leads fancied Fr O'Neill's past Killeagh and into semi-final

Fr O'Neill's 2-17 Killeagh 2-13

Fr O'Neill's secured an automatic Co-op Superstores Cork SAHC semi-final spot with a third consecutive win, beating rivals Killeagh at Youghal.

It was a very impressive performance by O'Neill's with Cork player Declan Dalton on top form again as he finished the game with 0-12 points. Mike Millerick, Sean O'Connor and Ryan Kenneally were also impressive in a solid full-back line.

Eoghan Keniry was the standout player for Killeagh with 0-8 points.

It was O'Neills who started the quickest with current Cork player Declan Dalton firing over the first three white flags in the opening five minutes.

Killeagh soon seated with Eoghan Keniry responding with two point free that was soon followed up with a long-range point from Brendan Barry with Keniry adding another place ball a minute later.

Dalton responded with a booming free inside his own 45, Andrew Leah responded for Killeagh. Dalton and Keniry responded with free at both ends leaving the scores 0-6 to 0-5 to Killeagh on 17 minutes.

The opening goal came on 21 minutes when Billy Dunne rattled the back of the Killeagh net with Tomas Millerick adding his name to the score sheet a minute later.

The Killeagh response was emphatic with Cathal Fitzgibbon rattling the net that was soon followed by an Andrew Walsh point to put Killeagh in front.

Rob Cullinane restored level proceedings in the 28 minutes with the second green flag being raised courtesy of Jason Hankard. Keniry responded with a placed ball to leave the scores at 2-7 to 1-8 to O'Neill's.

A rip roaring restart from Killeagh winning a penalty with Ryan McCarthy making no mistakes with a powerful shot past Paudie O'Sullivan another Keniry point soon followed with the lead being pushed out to two points.

Two quick points at the other end from Mark O'Keeffe and Dalton had the teams on level terms. McCarthy responded with a superb point from long range.

O'Neill's responded with white flags from Dalton and Paudie McMahon increasing the lead out to three heading into the final 10 minutes.

Keniry fired over his seventh point two minutes later to cut the deficit.

Eoin Conway and Gary Leahy traded points leaving the scores at 2-14 to 2-12 entering injury time.

Both teams went score for score but another Dalton point wrapped it up.

Scorers for Fr O'Neill's: D Dalton 0-12 (0-7 f), B Dunne, J Hankard 1-0 each, M O'Keeffe, P McMahon R Cullinane, T Millerick, E Conway 0-1 each.

Scorers for Killeagh: E Keniry 0-8 (0-5 f), R McCarthy 1-1 (1-0 pen), C Fitzgibbon 1-0, B Barry, A Leahy, A Walsh, G Leahy, 0-1 each.

FR O'NEILL'S: P O'Sullivan; M Millerick, S O'Connor, R Kenneally; M O'Keeffe, D Harrington, T Millerick; G Millerick, K O'Sullivan; R Cullinane, D Dalton, P McMahon; J Millerick, J Hankard, B Dunne.

Subs: E Conway for B Dunne, J Millerick for R Kenneally.

KILLEAGH: P O'Neill; M Fitzgerald, D Hogan, J Fogarty; D Walsh, B Barry, S Long; C Fitzgibbon, C Budds; A Walsh, E Keniry, A Leahy; D Kelleher, R McCarthy, S Walsh.

Sub: G Leah for, D Kelleher.

Referee: Eoin Coleman (Youghal).