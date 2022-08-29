Fermoy fighting on two fronts after clinching semi-final spot

Fermoy 0-22 Mallow 1-16

Clinching their place in the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC semi-final was good news for dual club Fermoy on many fronts. A perfect group campaign ended with victory over Mallow in Castletownroche on Saturday, and a direct route to the last four.

Juggling both codes at a high level, and with the same bunch of players, can be challenging.

With their footballers in SAFC action next weekend, balancing those demands is key.

“They are all dual players, there is nobody who doesn’t play football,” manager Trevor Grumbridge said. “We have a big game against Knocknagree next weekend and I expect a big performance out of them. We will reassess then, where we are with both codes.

“We are over the moon to be in the hurling semi-final. Since this format came in, we won one game each year and just about did enough to survive. The lads were determined this year there was more in them and to shoot higher.

“To survive is fine, but if you are training all year you want to progress and you want to be in the mix come September and October. We are out of the group now, which we are really pleased with.

“When the group was drawn, people would have seen Newcestown as the top dogs because they did so well in previous years. But it just shows every year is different. Our late win over them was vital, it gave us the platform tonight to perform.”

After leading by two points at half-time (0-12 to 0-10), the defeat was season-ending for Mallow, with Cloyne acquiring the quarter-final spot.

Fermoy turned this contest in their favour with a blistering start to the second-half. Nine points to one, they outhit their fellow north Cork side during a stunning 20 minute spell. Six different scorers - Pádraig De Róiste, Liam Coleman, Shane Aherne, Martin Brennan, Jake Carr and Darragh Daly registered.

Overall they had 11 different scorers, including wing-backs Peter Murphy and Adam Creed, midfielders Martin Brennan and Darragh Daly, all six forwards and sub Arlen Aherne.

In front 0-20 to 0-14 with five minutes remaining, their defence had to deal with a Mallow comeback. When sub Garrett Linehan set up Mark Tobin for goal, it left just three between them. It was two when Pa Herlihy added his fifth point.

Sub Aherne closed it out with the final score of the game.

“From the off, I thought our full-back line was outstanding, Eoin Clancy, Jack Scannell and Greg Lardner. Sean Shanahan came in at the end. James O’Sullivan as well. Peter Murphy, Adam Creed, and Darragh O’Carroll who is one of the best centre-backs in the county.

“Special mention for our goalkeeper Jason Condon who made two great saves at vital times. Especially in the first-half when we weren’t playing well. He is very brave. He is a big man so once he comes out it is hard enough to get past him.”

Scorers for Fermoy: L Coleman (frees) and J Carr (0-4 each), S Aherne and D Daly (0-3 each), P De Róiste (0-2), A Creed, P Murphy, M Brennan, T Clancy, G O’Callaghan and A Aherne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mallow: M Tobin (1-5, 0-3 frees), P Herlihy (0-5), P Healy and F O’Neill (0-2 each), P Lyons and S Hayes (0-1 each).

FERMOY: J Condon; G Lardner, J Scannell, E Clancy; A Creed, D O’Carroll, P Murphy; M Brennan (Capt), D Daly; S Aherne, T Clancy, L Coleman; J Carr, G O’Callaghan, P De Róiste.

Subs: J Molloy for G O’Callaghan (45), B Twomey for S Aherne (50 inj), A Aherne for D Daly (55 inj), J O’Sullivan for T Clancy (58), S Shanahan for E Clancy (60).

MALLOW: P Buckley; S Copps, B Kingston, T Doyle; D Moynihan, N O’Riordan, P Healy; P Lyons, R Mills; M Tobin, F O’Neill (Capt), P Herlihy; D Sheehan, D Hayes, F Heffernan.

Subs: S O’Callaghan for R Mills (20 inj), S Hayes for F Heffernan (45), G Linehan for F O’Neill (45), S Buckley for D Sheehan (48).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).