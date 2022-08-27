Kerry SCFC: Savage penalty crucial as O’Rahilly’s defeat Spa in extra time

Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship semi final:

Spa 0-16 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-16 (AET)

A penalty converted by Kerry senior Jack Savage in the 40th minute proved crucial as Kerins O’Rahilly’s saw off the challenge of a gallant Spa side but only after extra time in this Kerry Senior Club Championship semi-final played at the Spa GAA Grounds, Killarney. They will now play Templenoe in the club final later in the year.

Spa have been the surprise packets of this year’s Senior Club Championship. They beat Dingle and Na Gaeil and drew with Kenmare Shamrocks to top their group.

They were now meeting last year’s beaten county championship finalists Kerins O’Rahilly’s in the semi-final in an acid test of how far they'd come.

The Tralee side were dealt a couple of body blows in recent weeks, losing Cormac Coffey, their outstanding attacking defender who has moved to Dubai, and Tommy Walsh picked up an injury against Austin Stacks and will be out for a couple of more weeks.

Conor Hayes and Cian Sayers are also rehabbing from injury so Kerins O’Rahilly’s were not at full strength.

But this epic was keenly fought and sometimes cynical with referee Sean Joy having difficulty keeping a lid on things, he issued multiple yellow cards, four black cards and two red cards.

Spa looked the better side in the opening half as Kerins O’Rahilly’s lost two players to black cards, Jack Savage was first to go in the 12th minute after a running battle with his Kerry teammate Dan O’Donoghue which continued all game until both received second yellows in the 54th minutes and two reds followed.

But there was also some excellent football played among the frequent flurry of cards and at half time Spa looked the better side leading 0-8 to 0-6. In fact, Spa led 0-5 to 0-1 at the end of the opening quarter thanks to points from Evan Cronin (3), Eoin Fitzgerald and Mike Foley while Jack Savage replied for Strand Road with a mark.

But with David Moran and Gavin O’Brien now dominant at midfield and Gearóid Savage working hard, the Tralee side fought back with a peach of a point from David Moran, and two Tom Hoare frees. Ryan Carroll, Evan Cronin and Mike Foley pushed Spa clear but Jack Savage returned from his black exile to kick two fine points and Spa retired 0-8 to 0-6 in front.

Tom Hoare then closed the gap to one from the throw in but David Spillane and Evan Cronin increased the lead to 0-10 to 0-7. Savage with another free and David Moran rolling back the years kicked a massive point to close the gap to a single point with 38 minutes gone.

Then came the pivotal moment in the 40th minute when big Diarmuid O’Sullivan was pushed as he tried to field a high ball in the box, and Jack Savage beat Devane low to the keeper’s right.

Now it was Spa who were chasing the game and when Evan Cronin leveled in the 63rd minute after Ross O’Callaghan had been black carded, Spa launched one final attack and Cian Tobin saw his effort for a winning point for Spa come back off the post and so to extra time.

Spa never scored in the opening period of extra time with Barry John Keane, Conor Hayes and T J Heaphy adding Strand Road points and though Conor Stack got a point back for a Spa, they conceded a second penalty and Barry John Keane tapped it over the bar as Kerins O’Rahilly’s just got over the line.

Scorers for Kerins O’Rahilly’s: J Savage (1-5, 2f’s, 1m), T Hoare ( 0-3, 2f’s), D Moran and B J Keane( 0-1pen) 0-2 each, G Savage, T J Heaphy, C Hayes and S Walsh ( 0-1 each).

Scorers for Spa: E Cronin (0-6, 2f’s, 1m), M Foley (0-4, 3f’s), S Cronin (0-2), E Fitzgerald, R Carroll, C Stack and D Spillane (0-1 each).

SPA: J Devane; E O’Donoghue, D O’Donoghue, E Fitzgerald; S Lynch, S Cronin , G Vaughan; L Kearney, C Spillane ; R Carroll, E Cronin , M O’Donoghue ; B Lynch , M Foley, D Spillane.

Subs: C Tobin for M O’Donoghue (47), M Moynihan for E O’Donoghue (56), E Cronin for E Fitzgerald (inj 60+4), L Spillane (e/t), C Stack for C Spillane (e/t), M O’Donoghue (e/t).

KERINS O’RAHILLY’S: S Foley; R O’Callaghan, S Brosnan, D McElligott; P Neenan, R Carroll, B Hannafin; G O’Brien , D Moran; T Hoare, J Savage, D O’Connor ; G Savage, D O’Sullivan , B J Keane.

Subs: C Hayes for D O’Connor (h/t), S Walsh for G Savage (46), K Mullins for R Carroll (56), T J Heaphy (extra player for e/t).

Referee: S Joy (Laune Rangers).