Twomey's two goal salvo key as Courceys beat Blarney

Seán Twomey's two goals were the difference as Courcey Rovers secured qualification from Group 2 of the Co-op SuperStores Cork SAHC at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening
Twomey's two goal salvo key as Courceys beat Blarney

Mark Coleman's nine points were not enough for Blarney to advance. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 21:14
Denis Hurley

Courcey Rovers 2-17 Blarney 0-18

Seán Twomey's two goals were the difference as Courcey Rovers secured qualification from Group 2 of the Co-op SuperStores Cork SAHC at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening.

With the Ballinspittle/Ballinadee side and their Blarney opponents having both lost to group winners Fr O’Neills and beaten Killeagh, this was a winner-take-all encounter, with Courceys’ superior scoring difference giving them the advantage if the game was a draw. 

While the match was tied at 1-10 to 0-13 after a good Courceys start to the second half, Twomey’s second goal put them into a lead that they would not lose thereafter, setting up a quarter-final meeting with Ballyhea.

This meeting of the last two winners of the Premier IHC – Blarney in 2020 and Courceys in 2021 – took time to get going, with Blarney enjoying the early advantage as Shane Barrett, Pádraig Power and Mark Coleman all scored for them, though Colin Roche was impressive in the Courceys midfield.

Courceys goalkeeper Stephen Nyhan had cut the deficit to a point, 0-5 to 0-4, in the 25th minute when Blarney were reduced to 14 players after Seán Crowley’s high tackle saw him shown a second yellow card. The Mid-Cork side coped well in the immediate aftermath as Denis McSweeney and Shane Barrett (two) had points to help them move three clear, but Courceys midfielder DJ Twomey landed a point before winning the subsequent puckout and delivering for Twomey to claim possession and fire to the net.

It gave them the lead for the first time, 1-6 to 0-8, but four unanswered Blarney points – McSweeney, Power and two long-range Coleman frees – sent them in with a 0-12 to 1-6 advantage.

Courceys had not taken advantage of all of their dead-ball opportunities in the first half but Richard Sweetnam converted two early second-half frees before Nyhan’s third of the night tied the match on 35 minutes. Then came the second goal as a ball forward wasn’t dealt with by the Blarney defence, allowing Sweetnam to prod the ball to Twomey, who produced a blistering shot from the 20m line.

Coleman and Power brought Blarney back to within a point, but chances of an equaliser were not taken and Twomey was able to set Sweetnam up for his fourth point on 50 minutes, opening up a 2-12 to 0-16 lead before Brendan Ryan landed an inspirational score.

While the Carrigdhoun side had to play the last six minutes plus stoppages with 14 players after Martin Collins was booked for the second time, they ensured that Blarney were unable to find the goal necessary to turn the game. The closest they came was when Nyhan saved a Coleman free, with Sweetnam on hand to score his seventh point just after that.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam 0-7 (0-4f), S Twomey 2-0, S Nyhan 0-4f, J O’Neill, B Ryan, O Crowley, F Lordan, DJ Twomey, T O’Sullivan (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Blarney: M Coleman 0-9f, P Power, S Barrett 0-3 each, D McSweeney 0-2, E Kirby 0-1.

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan; C Daly, B Mulcahy, B Collins; M Collins, F Lordan, S McCarthy; DJ Twomey, C Roche; J O’Neill, T O’Sullivan, O Crowley; R Sweetnam, B Ryan, S Twomey.

Subs: R Nyhan for O’Neill (49), J McCarthy for Ryan (58), L Collins for O Crowley (60).

BLARNEY: E O’Neill; MJ Shine, P O’Leary, A McEvoy; P Crowley, P Philpott, C Power; M O’Leary, D McSweeney; S Barrett, S Crowley, M Coleman; E Kirby, P Power, C Barrett.

Subs: D Walsh for Shine, K Costello for C Barrett (both 37), C McCarthy for McSweehey (52), J Jordan for M O’Leary (54), D Kelly for McSweeney (59).

Referee: P Lyons (Bishopstown).

More in this section

Powerful second half sees Fermoy past Mallow and into semis Powerful second half sees Fermoy past Mallow and into semis
Roche inspires Bride Rovers past Ballymartle and into quarters Roche inspires Bride Rovers past Ballymartle and into quarters
Kerry SCFC: Killian Spillane guides Templenoe to the summit Kerry SCFC: Killian Spillane guides Templenoe to the summit
Twomey's two goal salvo key as Courceys beat Blarney

Draw means Ballyhea advance to quarters while Carrigtwohill are out

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices