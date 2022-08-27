Dublin SHC: Ballyboden St Enda's beat last year's finalists Na Fianna

Ballyboden St Enda’s completed their third successive victory in Group 1 of the Go Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Hurling Championship when easing past a depleted Na Fianna by 0-20 to 0-13
LOSING BATTLE: Dublin's Donal Burke scored ten second half points for Na Fianna. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 20:40
Rónan Mac Lochlainn

Ballyboden St Enda’s completed their third successive victory in Group 1 of the Go Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Hurling Championship when easing past a depleted Na Fianna by 0-20 to 0-13 at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

St Enda’s raced into an early lead thanks to points from Luke McDwyer, Niall McMorrow, Paul Ryan and Conor Dooley with their opponents opening their own account through AJ Murphy in the 12th minute.

Remarkably, it proved their solitary score of the half as last year’s beaten finalists struggled all over the field with the lively McDwyer and McMorrow sharing six points as Ballyboden enjoyed a 0-11 to 0-1 interval lead.

Donal Burke, who missed a penalty in first-half added time, improved his team’s fortunes upon the restart as he scored ten second-half points but they never looked likely to represent anything other than consolation scores with Ryan top scoring for the winners with seven points.

Earlier in Donnycarney, goals in either half from Darragh O’Connell and Liam Murphy saw Cuala join Ballyboden at the top of the group thanks to their 2-23 to 2-13 win over St Jude’s.

Con O’Callaghan was introduced twenty minutes from time and popped over a fine point while St Jude’s succumbed despite a late goal from the influential Joe McManus.

Across the city in O’Toole Park, Kilmacud lead Group 2 following their anticipated 1-24 to 0-18 win against Lucan Sarsfields.

The holders led by 1-13 to 0-9 at the interval after an even opening quarter that culminated in Ronan Hayes netting in the 16th minute and the excellence of Oisin O’Rorke after the break ensured a third straight win for Crokes.

St Brigid’s still harbor hopes of making the play-offs as they beat Craobh Chairáin by 1-24 to 2-11.

Eoghan Dunne’s 11th minute goal gave them a strong foundation and despite Darren Kelly netting twice at the opposite end, St Brigid’s pulled away through points from Andrew Dunphy, James O’Connell and Diarmuid Breslin.

