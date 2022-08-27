Waterford SHC: 2021 beaten finalists Roanmore make it to last four

Waterford SHC Quarter Final

Roanmore 1-22 Abbeyside 2-11

Former Waterford attacker Gavin O'Brien racked up 15 points (12 frees, two from play and a sideline) as 2021 runners-up Roanmore made it back to the last four.

"He's a great striker of a ball," remarked manager Peter Queally. "We encourage Gavin to shoot from anywhere. Not many managers would tell a player 'whenever you get the ball, shoot.' Gavin is one player where that instruction is always handed out."

County men Michael Kiely and Conor Prunty goaled for Abbeyside who were missing top scorer Mark Ferncombe. Roanmore shot stopper Jack Chester made a spectacular second half save to deny Sean Whelan Barrett while he has lying on the ground.

A Kiely green flag on five minutes edged Abbeyside into an early lead. Charlie Treen sent over four frees in Ferncombe's absence. The sides were level five times before the Sky Blues pulled clear. Lee Hearne whipped home on 29 minutes while O'Brien belted over seven points including a massive effort from midfield.

Abbeyside squandered three goal chances in the third quarter. Michael O'Halloran, Mark Twomey and Sean Whelan Barrett couldn't find a way past Jack Chester. O'Brien's accuracy at the other end pushed the lead out to nine.

With five minutes left, Conor Prunty pulled to the net after Michael Kiely's free was blocked. O'Brien closed the game out with three conversions.

Scorers for Roanmore: G O'Brien 0-15 (12fs, 1 sideline), L Hearne 1-1, S Mackey 0-2, C Chester, Brian Nolan, C Ryan, E Flynn 0-1 each.

Scorers for Abbeyside: M Kiely 1-2 (1f), C Treen 0-5 (4fs, 1 65), C Prunty 1-1, M O'Halloran, P Hurney, M Twomey 0-1 each.

Roanmore: J Chester; D Walsh, F McGrath, R Furlong; C Chester, Billy Nolan, C Dempsey; C Wadding, Brian Nolan; S Mackey, G O'Brien, E Flynn; E O'Toole, C Ryan, L Hearne.

Subs: S Burke for O'Toole (44), D Hayes for Brian Nolan (44), B Cooke for Mackey (49), I Chester for Ryan (57).

Abbeyside: A Beresford; D McGrath, J Elsted, C Foley; J Beresford, N Montgomery, D Slevin; C Prunty, W Beresford; M Twomey, C Treen, S Whelan Barrett; M O'Halloran, M Kiely, P Hurney.

Subs: J McGrath for Twomey (40), R Conway for Treen (53), E Kiely for P Hurney (58).

Referee: T Walsh.