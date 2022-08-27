Waterford SHC: Thomas Douglas stars for De La Salle as three see red

Waterford SHC quarter-final

De La Salle 2-24 Dungarvan 1-20

Thomas Douglas struck 1-5 from play as De La Salle overcame thirteen man Dungarvan in an action packed encounter at a sweltering Walsh Park.

John Curran, Gavin Crotty and Jack Fagan all got their marching orders in the second half for off the ball incidents.

Reuben Halloran also rattled the net for Ian Flynn's side who advanced to their first semi final since 2019. Patrick Curran shot 1-10 for Dungarvan. He saw a last minute shot brilliantly saved by county team mate Shaun O'Brien.

The scores came thick and fast in a hectic first half. 15 different players raised white flags. Referee Nicky Barry only blew for four frees.

Jack Fagan fired four points as De La Salle enjoyed a 15-12 lead at the break. The Gracedieu outfit hit nine in a row during a twelve minute purple patch. Eddie Barrett, Thomas Douglas, Brian Cunningham and Reuben Halloran chipped in with two each. Dungarvan led 9-5 after 16 minutes with Patrick Curran striking three.

A Curran goal, 20 seconds into the second half, levelled up the match. Jake Dillon came off the bench for Salle and picked up Curran straight away.

Dungarvan lost full back John Curran to a straight red on 52 minutes. Cormac McCann then set up a goal for Halloran. Crotty saw red for a striking offence and Fagan followed for contributing to a melee. Shaun O'Brien made a full length save from Curran before Douglas delivered the killer blow three minutes into injury time.

Scorers for De La Salle: T Douglas, R Halloran (4fs) 1-5 each, J Fagan 0-4, E Barrett, B Cunningham, E Meaney, K Moran 0-2 each, C McCann, S McNulty 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dungarvan: P Curran 1-10 (9fs), Colm Curran 0-3, Cathal Curran, M Kiely 0-2 each, J Nagle, J Duggan, G Crotty 0-1 each.

De La Salle: S O'Brien; L Wall, A Farrell, D Kenneally; T Moran, S McNulty, E Madigan; E Barrett, K Moran; T Douglas, E Meaney, J Fagan; C McCann, R Halloran, B Cunningham.

Subs: J Dillon for Madigan (38), R Duke for Kenneally (61).

Dungarvan: D Duggan; K Daly, J Curran, G Power; J Nagle, D Lyons, J Lacey; Cathal Curran, J Duggan; Colm Curran, P Curran, J Fitzgerald; G Crotty, M Kiely, E O'Callaghan.

Subs: C Sheridan for Fitzgerald (HT), M Burke for K Daly (62).

Referee: N Barry.