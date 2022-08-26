Kilbrittain claim local bragging rights with win over Barryroe

Kilbrittain claimed top spot in Group A of the Co-op Superstores Cork PJHC after they defeated their neighbours from Barryroe by 3-15 to 2-11 last night in Ballinspittle. Philip Wall struck for two goals and Mark Hickey had the other for last year’s beaten finalists, and they will now progress straight to the semi-finals.

They will be joined in the final four by last year’s Junior A champions, Ballygiblin, after they edged Argideen Rangers by 0-19 to 0-16 in Riverstown as they finished on top of Group B. Joseph O’Sullivan was accurate from frees for Ballygiblin while Mark Keane starred at centre-back and Shane Beston also hurled well.