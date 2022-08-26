Kilbrittain claim local bragging rights with win over Barryroe

Kilbrittain claimed top spot in Group A of the Co-op Superstores Cork PJHC after they defeated their neighbours from Barryroe by 3-15 to 2-11 last night in Ballinspittle. Philip Wall struck for two goals and Mark Hickey had the other for last year’s beaten finalists, and they will now progress straight to the semi-finals.
They will be joined in the final four by last year’s Junior A champions, Ballygiblin, after they edged Argideen Rangers by 0-19 to 0-16 in Riverstown as they finished on top of Group B. Joseph O’Sullivan was accurate from frees for Ballygiblin while Mark Keane starred at centre-back and Shane Beston also hurled well.
Just like Kilbrittain and Ballygiblin, Russell Rovers finished with a perfect record on top of Group C as a Ruairi Cummins goal helped them to a 1-17 to 1-12 win over Tracton in Caherlag, Michael O’Sullivan with the goal for Tracton. However, Rovers’ inferior score difference means that they must go to the quarter finals where they will face Argideen Rangers.
Milford will play Tracton in the other quarter final after they defeated St Finbarr’s by 2-18 to 0-15 in Kanturk. First-half goals from Anthony Watson and Henry O’Gorman put the Avondhu side in pole position as Bill O’Connell hit 0-11 for the Togher side.
Elsewhere two goals from Ray O’Halloran helped Ballygarvan secure their status for next year’s championship as they defeated Dripsey by 2-22 to 4-12 in Ovens. The result also condemns Dripsey to the relegation play-off where they will play St Finbarr’s.
Finally, a last-minute sideline cut from Dan Mangan earned St Catherines a 1-19 to 3-13 draw with Glen Rovers that secured both sides’ status for 2023. Gearóid O’Brien hit the net for Catherine’s while goalkeeper Eoin Davis contributed 0-6 from placed balls.