CORK SHC: Midleton can get their Championship defence back on track

This promises to be a very tight affair. Both sides have amassed six goals to this point, with Daniel Sheehan hitting four for Mallow while Fermoy have had a larger spread of scorers. This balance could give them the edge.
Fermoy
The West Cork side will still be ruing how they left a five-point lead slip against Fermoy last time out. With Edmund Keneally and Luke Meade in fine form they should get the win against an improving and unlucky Cloyne.
Newcestown
Declan Dalton and Billy Dunne continue to shine for O’Neill’s as they look favourites to secure the top seeding. Killeagh will look to Eoghan Keniry to reverse the trend of losing tight games.
Fr O’Neill’s
This is an eagerly anticipated clash between the last two PIHC champions. Blarney will need Cork players Mark Coleman and Shane Barrett to be on form while Courceys will lean on Sean Twomey and Jerry O’Neill.
Blarney
Ballyhea managed to limit the influence of Bride’s Brian Roche last time out and Ballymartle will need to do the same and get support for Darren McCarthy up front to avoid the relegation play-off.
Bride Rovers
The form of Pa O’Callaghan has propelled Ballyhea to the top of the group with Bride Rovers while in Seán Walsh Carrigtwohill have their own match winner. How the respective defences limit these two players will be key to who progresses.
Carrigtwohill
Lisgoold
Blackrock
Dungourney
Cloughduv
: Mayfield
Sarsfields
Douglas, with Shane Kingston and Mark Harrington starring, have been the most impressive team of the championship to date and they should see off a stern challenge from an improving Newtown for whom Conor and Jack Twomey have impressed.
Douglas
The Magpies need to win to progress and struggling Kanturk will be wary of the threat of Messrs Lehane, O’Farrell and Beausang, even if Colin and Aidan Walsh have the potential to trouble the Midleton rearguard.
Midleton
Conor Lenihan had a breakout performance for Erin’s Own last time out and the emergence of some young talent will have them bullish facing into the knock-out stages. Bishopstown will fancy their chances but could be left ruing their score difference.
Erin’s Own
The Glen dusted the cobwebs off in easily beating Bishopstown last time out with Patrick Horgan in ominous form. Their Northside neighbours are missing the drive of Daire Connery.
Glen Rovers
The form of Jack Doyle and Darragh Fitzgibbon is a source of optimism for Charleville as they look to reverse the result of last year’s clash. Alan Connolly was the difference then, as he could be here.
Blackrock
The Barr’s young guns, epitomised by Ethan Twomey, drove them to victory over Blackrock last time out while the break was welcome for their dual players. Aaron Myers has been best for a Sars’ side that must win.
St Finbarr’s
Castlelyons, with Alan Fenton to the fore, should have too much for an Éire Óg side that has been decimated by injuries.
Castlelyons
Brian Kelleher continues to be Carrig’s talisman while Sean Desmond has shone for the ‘Hill. A tough one to call.
Watergrasshill
Inniscarra, with Seán O’Donoghue and Colm Casey excelling, have been the form team. That form should continue here.
Inniscarra
Bill Cooper is a big loss for Youghal while Michael Cahalane and Darren Crowley should see Bandon to victory.
: Bandon
Evan Cullinane has impressed for the Blues, and they’ll need his form to continue against a Castlemartyr side driven by Ciarán Joyce and Brian Lawton.
Ballinhassig
Kilworth will look to Noel McNamara to lead them to the significant victory they need to progress against a Ballincollig side that has failed to fire.
Kilworth