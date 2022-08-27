CORK SHC: Midleton can get their Championship defence back on track

Saturday

Senior AHC

Group A: Mallow v Fermoy, Castletownroche, 7pm

This promises to be a very tight affair. Both sides have amassed six goals to this point, with Daniel Sheehan hitting four for Mallow while Fermoy have had a larger spread of scorers. This balance could give them the edge.

Verdict: Fermoy

Newcestown v Cloyne, Church Road, 7pm

The West Cork side will still be ruing how they left a five-point lead slip against Fermoy last time out. With Edmund Keneally and Luke Meade in fine form they should get the win against an improving and unlucky Cloyne.

Verdict: Newcestown

Group B: Fr O’Neills v Killeagh, Youghal, 7pm

Declan Dalton and Billy Dunne continue to shine for O’Neill’s as they look favourites to secure the top seeding. Killeagh will look to Eoghan Keniry to reverse the trend of losing tight games.

Verdict: Fr O’Neill’s

Blarney v Courcey Rovers, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm

This is an eagerly anticipated clash between the last two PIHC champions. Blarney will need Cork players Mark Coleman and Shane Barrett to be on form while Courceys will lean on Sean Twomey and Jerry O’Neill.

Verdict: Blarney

Group C: Bride Rovers v Ballymartle, Riverstown, 7pm

Ballyhea managed to limit the influence of Bride’s Brian Roche last time out and Ballymartle will need to do the same and get support for Darren McCarthy up front to avoid the relegation play-off.

Verdict: Bride Rovers

Ballyhea v Carrigtwohill, Ballyanley, 7pm

The form of Pa O’Callaghan has propelled Ballyhea to the top of the group with Bride Rovers while in Seán Walsh Carrigtwohill have their own match winner. How the respective defences limit these two players will be key to who progresses.

Verdict: Carrigtwohill

Intermediate AHC

Group A: Aghada v Lisgoold, Cloyne, 2pm

Verdict: Lisgoold

Blackrock v Midleton, Carrigtwohill, 2pm

Verdict: Blackrock

Group B: Aghabullogue v Dungourney, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm

Verdict: Dungourney

Cloughduv v Douglas, Brinny, 2pm

Verdict: Cloughduv

Group C: Mayfield v Meelin, Glantane, 2pm

Verdict: Mayfield

Sarsfields v Kildorrery, Fermoy, 2pm

Verdict: Sarsfields

Sunday

Premier SHC Group A: Douglas v Newtownshandrum, Mourne Abbey, 4pm

Douglas, with Shane Kingston and Mark Harrington starring, have been the most impressive team of the championship to date and they should see off a stern challenge from an improving Newtown for whom Conor and Jack Twomey have impressed.

Verdict: Douglas

Midleton v Kanturk, Fermoy, 4:00pm

The Magpies need to win to progress and struggling Kanturk will be wary of the threat of Messrs Lehane, O’Farrell and Beausang, even if Colin and Aidan Walsh have the potential to trouble the Midleton rearguard.

Verdict: Midleton

Group B: Erin’s Own v Bishopstown, Rathcormac, 4pm

Conor Lenihan had a breakout performance for Erin’s Own last time out and the emergence of some young talent will have them bullish facing into the knock-out stages. Bishopstown will fancy their chances but could be left ruing their score difference.

Verdict: Erin’s Own

Glen Rovers v Na Piarsaigh, Carrigtwohill, 4pm

The Glen dusted the cobwebs off in easily beating Bishopstown last time out with Patrick Horgan in ominous form. Their Northside neighbours are missing the drive of Daire Connery.

Verdict: Glen Rovers

Group C: Blackrock v Charleville, Mallow, 4pm

The form of Jack Doyle and Darragh Fitzgibbon is a source of optimism for Charleville as they look to reverse the result of last year’s clash. Alan Connolly was the difference then, as he could be here.

Verdict: Blackrock

St Finbarr’s v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm

The Barr’s young guns, epitomised by Ethan Twomey, drove them to victory over Blackrock last time out while the break was welcome for their dual players. Aaron Myers has been best for a Sars’ side that must win.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Premier IHC

Group A: Castlelyons v Éire Óg, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm

Castlelyons, with Alan Fenton to the fore, should have too much for an Éire Óg side that has been decimated by injuries.

Verdict: Castlelyons

Carrigaline v Watergrasshill, Blarney, 2pm

Brian Kelleher continues to be Carrig’s talisman while Sean Desmond has shone for the ‘Hill. A tough one to call.

Verdict: Watergrasshill

Group B: Valley Rovers v Inniscarra, Cloughduv, 2pm

Inniscarra, with Seán O’Donoghue and Colm Casey excelling, have been the form team. That form should continue here.

Verdict: Inniscarra

Bandon v Youghal, Ballygarvan, 2pm

Bill Cooper is a big loss for Youghal while Michael Cahalane and Darren Crowley should see Bandon to victory.

Verdict: Bandon

Group C: Ballinhassig v Castlemartyr, Cobh, 2pm

Evan Cullinane has impressed for the Blues, and they’ll need his form to continue against a Castlemartyr side driven by Ciarán Joyce and Brian Lawton.

Verdict: Ballinhassig

Ballincollig v Kilworth, Fermoy, 2pm

Kilworth will look to Noel McNamara to lead them to the significant victory they need to progress against a Ballincollig side that has failed to fire.

Verdict: Kilworth