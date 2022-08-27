Cork SHC: How teams will be separated if they finish level on points

In Thursday’s newspaper, we brought you the many, many permutations in the Cork Premier Senior and Senior A hurling championships.

With those final round group games now upon us, we thought it prudent to spell out how teams will be separated should they finish level on points and who will play who among the fortunate six in each grade that make the boat for the knockout stages.

Earlier this week, Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan emailed clubs to remind them that Rule 6.21 applies in full to the group stages of all Senior, Intermediate, and Premier Junior championships.

The rule states that “when teams finish with equal points for qualification for the concluding stages, or for promotion or relegation, the tie shall be decided by the following means and in the order specified: (i) Where two teams only are involved - the outcome of the meeting of the two teams in the previous game in the Competition; (ii) Scoring difference (subtracting the total scores against from total scores for); (iii) Highest total score for; (iv) A play-off".

Premier Senior

The top-ranked group winner will advance directly to the semi-finals, with the remaining two group winners, the second-placed team in each of the three groups, and the colleges/divisions section winner, Imokilly, the six teams to progress to the quarter-final stage.

The six teams to emerge from the group stages will be ranked as follows: (1) top group winner; (2) second group winner; (3) third group winner; (4) top group runner-up; (5), second group runner-up; (6) third group runner-up.

Heading into tomorrow’s final round of group fare, unbeaten Douglas are currently the top ranked team across the three groups, with four points and a score difference of +21. Hot on their heels with the same points total and a score difference of +14 is Erin’s Own. Of course, there’s every chance that neither side will finish the weekend as the top-ranked group winner.

The quarter-final line-up is pre-determined and will see team 2 play 5 (quarter-final A), team 3 take on team 4 (quarter-final B), and team 6 meeting Imokilly. If quarter-finals A or B end up being repeat pairings, then team 2 will play team 4, and team 3 will play team 5.

Moving onto the semis, the top-ranked group team will play the winners of quarter-final B, with the winners of quarter-finals A and C meeting in the other semi.

On the relegation front, the play-off will be contested by the two lowest ranked group teams from the three teams that finish bottom of their respective groups. Kanturk and Na Piarsaigh are the two winless sides currently occupying those unwanted relegation play-off berths.

Senior A (and the rest)

Slightly different to Premier Senior in that with no colleges or divisional team joining the competition at the quarter-final stage, there are only two quarter-finals, as opposed to three in the top grade.

The top and second ranked group winners advance straight to the semis, with the remaining group winner and three second-placed teams headed for the quarters.

The same as with Premier Intermediate, Intermediate A, and Premier Junior, quarter-final A will be contested by team 3 (third group winner) and team six (third group runner-up), with quarter-final B bringing together teams 4 (top ranked group runner-up) and 5 (second group runner-up). If quarter-final A throws up a repeat pairing, then team 3 will instead play 5, and 4 will play 6.

The semi-final layout is such that the top ranked group winner will play the winner of quarter-final B, with the second ranked group winner awaiting the winner of quarter-final A.

So, there you have it. We’ve given you the permutations, the metrics by which teams will be separated, and the knockout layout. Now, for the action.